    Money laundering case: Heavy security deployed near Karur bus stand as ED takes Senthil Balaji into custody

    On Wednesday, the ED arrested V Senthil Balaji after conducting searches at premises linked to him in connection with a money laundering case. The ED brought Balaji to Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for medical examination after the DMK minister complained of chest pain.

    Money laundering case: Heavy security deployed near Karur bus stand as ED takes Senthil Balaji into custody
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 9:27 AM IST

    Heavy security was on Wednesday (June 14) deployed inTamil Nadu's Karur bus stand, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) took State Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji into custody.

    On Wednesday, the ED arrested V Senthil Balaji after conducting searches at premises linked to him in connection with a money laundering case. The ED brought Balaji to Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for medical examination after the DMK minister complained of chest pain.

    DMK's Senthil Balaji breaks down in ED custody after arrest, complains of chest pain

    The DMK leader has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital early on Wednesday, after he complained of uneasiness. Senthil was seen crying in pain while lying in a car as his supporters gathered there to protest against the ED action.

    Tamil Nadu ministers Ponmudi and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi arrive at Omandurar government hospital to meet minister Senthil Balaji, who has been brought to the hospital by ED.

    "This is a revengeful act. The Union government is doing many wrong things against states where there is a non-BJP government like in West Bengal, Delhi and here," Tamil Nadu minister Ponmudi said.

    Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin condemns searches by ED at state minister V Senthil Balaji's chamber in Secretariat

    Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said, "It is a complete drama by DMK.ED called Senthil Balaji for interrogation, he is a minister, and it's his duty to cooperate with the investigation. I demand CM MK Stalin to dismiss Senthil Balaji from his ministry immediately and ask him to cooperate with the probe."

    Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Raghupathi said, "Senthil Balaji was targeted and tortured. ED kept questioning him continuously for 24 hours. This is totally against human rights. They (ED) have to answer to the people and the court."

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2023, 9:27 AM IST
