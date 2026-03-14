Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis denied any LPG shortage, blaming the Congress for creating confusion. The Union Ministry also assured sufficient crude oil but acknowledged the LPG supply is a concern and urged citizens to avoid panic booking.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said there is no shortage of LPG in the country and accused the Congress of misleading people by creating confusion. Speaking to the reporters, Maharashtra CM said, "Whether it's Maharashtra or the country, there is no shortage of LPG anywhere. The central government, secretaries, and companies have continuously stated this, but deliberately, Congress and its leaders are creating confusion among the people and making them stand in queues.... There is no need to stand in queues; Congress should stop misleading the country."

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Union Ministry Addresses Fuel Supply Concerns

The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Amid concerns over fuel supply due to developments in West Asia, the Union Petroleum Ministry on Saturday said India has sufficient crude oil supplies and that refineries across the country are operating at full capacity, with no reports of fuel shortages at retail outlets.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry, Sujata Sharma, said adequate petrol and diesel are available in the country, and there is currently no need for imports. "As far as crude oil and refineries are concerned, we have a sufficient supply of crude and our refineries are operating at full capacity. There have been no reports of any dry-out at retail outlets. Adequate petrol and diesel are available," she said.

LPG Supply a 'Matter of Concern' Amid Panic Booking

Sharma noted that while there is no immediate shortage of LPG, the supply situation remains a matter of concern due to the prevailing geopolitical situation. "Regarding LPG supply, I would like to say that it is still a matter of concern for us in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation. However, no dry-out has been reported," she said.

The official also raised concerns about a sharp rise in LPG bookings, which she described as panic-driven. "Panic booking is still happening on a very large scale. Yesterday, we informed you that the number of bookings was around 7.5-7.6 million, and now that number has increased to almost 8.8 million. So this is nothing but panic booking," Sharma said.

Appealing to the public to avoid unnecessary bookings, she added, "I would like to appeal to the citizens of the country to avoid panic booking and to make bookings only when there is an actual need. This will be good for everyone." (ANI)