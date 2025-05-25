BJP MP Baijayant Panda, leading an all-party delegation to Bahrain, said that India has firmly called out Pakistan's "nuclear bluff" and made it clear that future provocations will be met with strong retaliation.

Addressing prominent personalities during an interaction in Bahrain, Panda said, “We will no longer be blackmailed by their nuclear bluff... we can and will retaliate. Things will never go anywhere close to being nuclear because our intention is not hostility, our intention is to extract the cost to deter them.”

He also thanked the Bahrain government for its consistent support to India and condemnation of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

BJP MP Baijayant Panda said, “Bahrain and India have deep and long-standing relations...I would like to thank the Bahrain government for the consistent stand it has taken. We also appreciate the strong comments made by Bahrain during the recent developments. We are here at a difficult time. On one hand, India is doing very well now...we are expanding friendships, trade and relations across the world....(In the Pahalgam terror attack) 26 people were killed after verifying their religion in front of their wives and children. India has faced many such horrific terror attacks, and terrorism is something that no country tolerates...Our problem is that all terror attacks are coordinated from one neighbour to our west...”

"Our new doctrine is, we have called their (Pakistan) nuclear bluff, we will no longer be blackmailed by their nuclear bluff....we can and will retaliate, things will never go anywhere close to being nuclear because our intention is not hostility, our intention is to extract the cost to deter them," Panda said.

Responding to US President Trump claiming credit for the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, Panda asserted that India never accepted third-party involvement and that the ceasefire was a result of direct communication between the two countries.

He further added that while international leaders offered advice and suggestions, the breakthrough came only after Pakistan initiated contact.

"Many nations and leaders have taken a stand that they intervened and spoke, but to make it clear. Our stand is very clear, this is a bilateral issue, and we will only deal with Pakistan...while there were advice and suggestions from many nations, the reality is that we said it has to be Pakistan only. Only when Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations called India and said that they want a ceasefire, we said you stop shooting, we stop shooting," Panda said.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, also includes Nishikant Dubey MP, BJP; Phangnon Konyak, MP, BJP; Rekha Sharma MP, NJP; AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi; Satnam Singh Sandhu MP; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.