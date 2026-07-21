Punjab BJP President Kewal Dhillon urged farmers protesting the proposed India-US trade deal to remain calm, assuring them no deal has been signed. Haryana govt has promised to arrange a meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister for the farmers.

BPunjab JP President Kewal Dhillon on Tuesday said no deal has been signed yet and urged farmers to remain calm.

Farmers held a "Chalo Delhi" protest against the proposed India-US trade deal, when they were stopped by the police force at the Shambhu Border. "The situation is absolutely clear. No deal has been signed yet, and our Prime Minister has made this very clear. Nothing in this deal will harm any farmer, whether in India or Punjab. The Chief Minister should also join hands with us, appeal to the farmers for calm, and explain that the deal has not been signed yet and contains nothing detrimental to them. He should be the one to clarify this..." Dhillon said.

Haryana Govt Engages with Farmers

The Haryana government has received the letter of demands by the farmers' union and assured them of arranging a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan or officials in the central government within 10 days. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that the future course of action will be decided after Gurnam Singh Charuni and BM Singh are released. Pandher told reporters, "Haryana's Agriculture Minister accepted our memorandum of demands; when we asked him to arrange a meeting with Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan, he said he would make the necessary arrangements. He assured us that his office would send us a letter within 8 to 10 days confirming the meeting. The dialogue will move forward from there; the outcome of the meeting is a matter for later. Secondly, we demanded the release of all farmer leaders and farmers. Officials stated that after consulting the Chief Minister, they would release Gurnam Singh Chaduni and BM Singh; these two demands were accepted."

Congress Leaders Detained During NEET Protest

Dhillon, meanwhile, speaking on Congress leaders' protest outside the PM's residence, said that Health Minister JP Nadda met with the protestors and assured them that "anyone found guilty will not be spared." "As for the Congress party's protests, they have no other agenda. Have they ever done any constructive work? For them, it is always just sit-ins and protests..." Punjab BJP President further said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday while leading a protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at Lok Kalyan Marg. Several Congress leaders and workers were also detained as police dispersed the demonstrators, who had marched from Rajaji Marg to Lok Kalyan Marg after alleging police brutality against students protesting over the paper leak a day earlier.

The Congress protest followed a day of heightened political confrontation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and police action against unarmed student protesters. Parliament witnessed repeated disruptions as Opposition parties sought a discussion on the issue, while Congress maintained that the Centre must take responsibility for the examination controversy and the alleged police excesses against students.