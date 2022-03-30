'No increase in admission fee': Bhagwant Mann announces 2 major decisions on education

The CM stated that all private schools must ensure that all stores sell their school's books, stationery, and uniforms so that parents may choose where to acquire these items.

Ahead of the start of the new academic year, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday directed Punjab schools not to raise either entrance or tution fees. This will provide assistance to hundreds of thousands of students and their parents in the state, many of whom are compelled to either shift schools due to expensive fees, or withdraw their children from schools and force them to work in the unorganised sector.

The CM also stated that no school may require parents to purchase books, stationery, or uniforms from a certain store. The action is intended to undermine the monopoly in the "education industry," which has frequently resulted in these corporations imposing product pricing and forcing parents to conform.

The CM stated that all private schools must ensure that all stores sell their school's books, stationery, and uniforms so that parents may choose where to acquire these items.

Mann stated in a video message that education is like a third eye that broadens one's vision. "However, it saddens me that knowledge is out of reach for the average person." People want to provide a basic education for their children, but the exorbitant expense is a hindrance," he remarked.

This is one of a number of people-friendly moves made by Punjab's newly elected Aam Aadmi Party administration.

Mann has opened an anti-corruption helpline, announced the decision to regularise the positions of 35,000 contractual staff, announced doorstep delivery of food, and cut the various pensions awarded to politicians since taking office on March 16.

