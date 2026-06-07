RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha expressed confidence in the NDA's victory in the Bihar Legislative Council polls. He also discussed the RLM's internal elections. Meanwhile, BJP and JD(U) announced their candidates for the upcoming biennial elections.

Kushwaha Confident of NDA Victory

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday expressed confidence over the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections, asserting that there was "no confusion" regarding the alliance's victory. Speaking to ANI, Kushwaha congratulated the candidates whose names had been announced and said, "First of all, I extend my best wishes to all those whose names have been announced. There is no confusion that NDA candidates will win. For everything else that you wish to know, you will have to wait," said Kushwaha.

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RLM's Internal Democratic Process

Kushwaha also spoke about the election process for the post of RLM's state president, describing it as a routine democratic exercise within the party. "This is a normal democratic process. Elections have been conducted from the panchayat level up to the national level. The elections for panchayat representatives and district presidents have already been completed, and today the election for the state president is to be finalised. Therefore, colleagues representing Bihar have come here," he added.

BJP, JD(U) Announce Candidates

Meanwhile, the BJP's Central Election Committee on Friday approved the names of Sheela Pandit, Pawan Singh, Sanjay Mayukh and Anil Kumar Thakur for the biennial Bihar Legislative Council elections.

The Janata Dal (United) also released its list of candidates for the 2026 Bihar Legislative Council polls. According to the official list, the party has fielded Nishant from Patna, Bharti Mehta from Madhubani and Shivrani Devi Prajapati from West Champaran for the biennial elections. For the Bihar Legislative Council by-election, JD(U) has nominated Lalan Prasad to contest the vacancy in Sheikhpura.

By-Election Details

The Election Commission has scheduled the Bihar Legislative Council by-election, which will be conducted through voting by members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). (ANI)