Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan states there is no anti-incumbency, with people firmly supporting the LDF after it fulfilled 97% of promises. He slammed the Centre for reduced funding and accused the Congress of being soft on the BJP.

Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that despite limited campaign time, the people of Keralam are firmly with the LDF, and there is no anti-incumbency sentiment in the state. Speaking at a Meet the Leader programme in Kannur, he said the absence of anti-incumbency has left the opposition disappointed. He claimed that 97% of the promises made in the 2021 elections have been fulfilled, and that the government has successfully combined development and welfare initiatives over the past ten years. "This progress must continue for a comprehensive New Keralam," he said.

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On Central Funding and Opposition's Corruption

The Chief Minister pointed out that the Centre's share in development funding has reduced, with the state bearing nearly 75% of the burden, affecting development stability and social justice. He alleged that corruption charges are now being raised against the opposition rather than the ruling front, and said the UDF behaves similarly whether in power or opposition on corruption matters.

Criticism of Congress Stance

Criticising the Congress, he said they avoid directly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and termed Rahul Gandhi's statements as baseless allegations. He accused the Congress of remaining silent when the Centre took decisions harmful to Keralam and of adopting anti-worker positions, which indirectly benefit the BJP.

Dismisses CPM-BJP Deal Allegations

Responding to allegations of a CPM-BJP deal, Vijayan dismissed them as a sign of Congress's "political bankruptcy." He noted that many BJP leaders originally came from the Congress and cited past political alliances, including efforts against leaders like E.M.S. Namboodiripad and A.K.G. He also questioned electoral outcomes, asking where a large share of Congress votes went in certain constituencies, including Thrissur.

Response to Revanth Reddy's Remarks

On remarks by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Vijayan said he would give a detailed response later, adding that a strong reply would be forthcoming. (ANI)