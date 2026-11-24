A video from Bihar MLA Anant Singh's daughter's Haldi ceremony has gone viral, showing a female dancer politely refusing cash offered by a guest. The lavish celebrations in Nadwan village featured musical performances and guests showering currency notes.

A video of Bihar MLA Anant Singh’s daughter’s Haldi ceremony has gone viral on social media but it’s not just the lavish celebrations that have grabbed people’s attention. The footage shows a man approaching a female dancer on stage and trying to hand over some money to her with currency notes scattered on the floor. The performer politely declines to accept the notes and viewers are left to wonder about her reaction.

The ceremony was organised ahead of the wedding of Anant Singh's daughter, Shivangi, scheduled for November 25. The celebrations took place at the family's residence in Nadwan village, Bihar.

Man Offers Cash To Female Dancer, But She Refuses

In the viral video, Anant Singh can be seen sitting among his supporters while a female performer dances on stage during the Haldi celebrations. Several currency notes are scattered around the venue as guests shower money during the musical performance.

At one point a man picks up some of the notes from the floor and goes up to the stage to offer them to the dancer. However, the woman folds her hands and politely refuses to take the money.

Despite declining the cash, she continues her performance without interrupting the programme. The bizarre exchange has become one of the most talked about moments of the wedding celebrations with the video doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Another striking aspect of the footage is Anant Singh's presence among the guests as the celebrations continue.

The Mokama MLA is seen sitting near the stage with currency notes strewn around him. The event featured music, dance performances and enthusiastic participation from family members and supporters.

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The celebrations gained further attention after videos showed guests showering money during the performances.

Anant Singh's Daughter Shivangi To Get Married On November 25

The viral video comes from the pre-wedding celebrations of Shivangi, daughter of Bihar politician Anant Singh.

Her wedding is scheduled for November 25 in Nadwan village, near Patna. She is set to marry Rishikesh, whose family is originally from Bihta and who reportedly works in the United States.

The Haldi ceremony was attended by family members, relatives, supporters and several guests. Traditional festivities, musical performances and elaborate arrangements were part of the celebrations.

Anant Singh was also seen enjoying the musical programme, with videos showing him reacting to performances and participating in the festivities.

Viral Video Sparks Social Media Buzz

The clip has generated considerable discussion online, particularly because of the dancer's refusal to accept the money despite the celebrations involving showers of currency notes.

The strange interaction has been picked up by some viewers, while others have remarked on the extravagance of the wedding celebrations.

The video added yet another viral moment to the much-talked about wedding celebrations of the Bihar MLA’s family.