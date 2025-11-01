Union Minister Nityanand Rai praised the NDA's 'Sankalp Patra', stating the govt fulfilled all promises. He slammed the Mahagathbandhan for 'jungle raj' and highlighted NDA's plans for jobs, women's empowerment, and development in Bihar.

Rai Slams Mahagathbandhan, Lauds NDA's Track Record

Union Minister Nityanand Rai highlighted the commitments outlined in the NDA's 'Sankalp Patra,' emphasising the achievement of promises made by the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He criticised the Mahagathbandhan for failing to deliver during their tenure, highlighting issues like crime and poverty. "The NDA government led by Prime Minister Modi at the Centre and by Nitish Kumar in Bihar has fulfilled every promise it made... Those people broke whatever promises they made. When the leaders of that Mahagathbandhan, which spread 15 years of jungle raj, murder, dacoity, kidnapping, rape, and caste frenzy, question the NDA's resolution document, then the public asks them what promise they fulfilled?" he said.

Bihar on Fast Track to Development, Says Rai

Rai claimed that over 30 crore people nationally and three crore in Bihar have been lifted out of poverty, asserting that Bihar is on a fast track to development. He stressed the importance of youth, women, the poor, and farmers in realising Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India, and pledged support for Bihar's growth in this mission. "But today, more than 30 crore people across the country and more than three crore in Bihar have been lifted out of poverty... Bihar has already caught up with the pace of development, and it will continue to experience even faster development... Youth, women, the poor, and farmers, who are the four pillars of Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India, will become so strong that Bihar will make a significant contribution to India's development... To fulfil the resolution of a developed India, Bihar will develop and provide full support to the Prime Minister," he told ANI.

NDA Manifesto Highlights: Jobs, Women's Empowerment, and Infrastructure

On Friday, the NDA in the manifesto promised to provide over 1 crore government jobs and employment opportunities, conduct a skills census to offer skills-based employment, and establish mega skill centres in every district, thereby transforming Bihar into a 'Global Skilling Centre'.

The ruling alliance has also promised to provide women with financial assistance of up to Rs two lakh to promote prosperity and self-reliance through the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana!. The NDA has promised to make a crore women 'Lakhpati Didi'. The manifesto also promises metro train services to be introduced in 4 more cities in Bihar besides Patna, the opening of ten new industrial parks and a promise to attract investments of Rs 50 lakh crore in 5 years.

Election and Result Dates

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, whereas bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14. (ANI)