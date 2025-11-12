Union Minister Nityanand Rai hailed Bihar exit poll results as a 'seal of approval' for the NDA. He expressed confidence in winning more seats than predicted and forming a government with a two-thirds majority, citing PM Modi and CM Nitish's influence.

NDA will win more seats than predicted: Rai

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Wednesday praised the exit polls result, terming it a seal of approval for the NDA government from the people. He expressed confidence in winning more seats than the prediction, noting the evident influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and work, as well as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's good governance. "The voice of the people and the seal of approval for the NDA government are clearly visible in the exit polls. I believe that the NDA will win even more seats than predicted, forming a government with a majority of more than two-thirds. In Bihar, the influence of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name and work, along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's wave of good governance, is evident," Nityanand Rai told reporters.

Voter Turnout Reflects Welfare Work

Hailing the massive voter turnout throughout the Bihar elections, Rai asserted that the work done for the welfare of youth, the poor, women, and farmers is being reflected in the form of this massive voter turnout. "The work done for youth welfare, the poor, women, and farmers is being reflected in the form of massive voter turnout. The NDA government will be formed, and it will be formed with a strong majority," Rai added.

Exit Poll Predictions

The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polling was held on November 6, the second phase concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

People's Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan, and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

People's Insight's survey predicted 133-148 seats for NDA, 87-102 seats for Mahagathbandhan, 0-2 seats for Jan Suraaj and 3-6 seats for independent candidates.

JVC survey said NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may win 0-1 seats, with others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats. (ANI)