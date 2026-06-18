Union Minister Nityanand Rai declares India free of Naxalism, citing a zero-tolerance policy. He highlights a massive defence budget increase to ₹8 lakh crore and praises PM Modi's leadership for India's enhanced global standing and internal security.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Thursday highlighted India's transformative journey toward national security and global prominence. Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House in Gaya, the Minister announced that India has successfully eliminated Naxalism, marking a historic victory for internal security.

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National Security and Defence Modernisation

Reflecting on the government's commitment to internal peace, Minister Rai stated, "India has become completely free of Naxalism as of April 2026." He highlighted that this achievement is the result of a sustained, zero-tolerance strategy against extremism. The Minister underscored that the government's robust national security policy is backed by unprecedented investments in the country's military capabilities. "India's defence budget has risen from ₹2.5 lakh crore to ₹8 lakh crore," he noted, emphasising that this capital influx has modernised the armed forces, bolstered indigenous manufacturing, and ensured that the nation is prepared to face evolving global security challenges.

India's Growing Global Prominence

Asserting India's newfound influence on the international stage, Rai stated that the world now looks to India as a key decision-maker. Referring to the global diplomatic landscape, he mentioned that international leaders are increasingly recognising Prime Minister Modi's strong, decisive leadership. "Just yesterday, US President Trump remarked that 'Modi is strong.' This is a testament to the fact that major global decisions today are increasingly shaped with Prime Minister Modi's participation and cooperation," the Minister remarked.

Transformative Governance and Welfare

The Minister asserted that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has attained a formidable global identity, with its policies centred on the welfare and empowerment of the poor, farmers, youth, and women.

Rai highlighted that the last 12 years have been transformative for India. "The mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas' has firmly established India among the world's leading economic powers," he stated. He credited the current administration with securing the nation's borders and strengthening the economy, noting that technological expansion has reached every corner of the country.

He noted the success of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in providing permanent homes to millions, alongside the distribution of free rations to over 80 crore citizens. Initiatives like the Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and the 'Har Ghar Jal' mission have been pivotal in elevating the standard of living for the common man.

Key Development Achievements

Focus on Agriculture and Bihar

The Minister highlighted historic increases in the agricultural budget and the provision of affordable fertilisers. He specifically celebrated achievements for Bihar, including the establishment of the National Makhana Board, the GI tag for Mithila Makhana, and the elevation of Pusa Agricultural University to a Central University.

Healthcare and Youth Empowerment

He pointed to the widespread impact of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the significant increase in medical infrastructure, including new AIIMS and medical colleges.

Additionally, he highlighted the success of programs like 'Digital India' and 'Start-up India' in empowering the youth, alongside financial inclusion schemes for women.

Bihar's Infrastructure Boom

Addressing the state's development, Nityanand Rai stated that Bihar is witnessing unprecedented infrastructure growth. From the expansion of national highways and railway projects to the progress of the Patna Metro and improved rural connectivity, the Minister claimed that the state is rapidly moving toward becoming one of the country's top-performing regions.

He concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India), stating that the progress made over the last 12 years is just the beginning of India's march toward becoming a global leader in the 21st century.