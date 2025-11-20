BJP MP Manoj Tiwari urged Tejashwi Yadav to attend Nitish Kumar's swearing-in for a record 10th time as Bihar CM. He called it a historic day, with PM Modi and other top NDA leaders attending the ceremony at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.

BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday suggested that Tejashwi Yadav should attend Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony "if he respects democracy". He further stated that those in politics must rise above victory and defeat. He also called it a historic day for Bihar as Nitish Kumar prepares to take oath as Chief Minister for the tenth time.

Speaking to the media at the Patna airport, Tiwari said, "My hearty congratulations to the people of Bihar. For the 10th time, Nitish Kumar is going to be the CM of Bihar. He will take the oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bihar has once again made it clear that the people want development."

Manoj Tiwari on 'Historic Day' for Bihar

Calling the day significant for the state, he added, "Today is a historic day for Bihar and its citizens, and I am honoured to be part of this ceremony and witness this momentous occasion."

Tiwari also said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav should attend the ceremony, saying, "Tejashwi Yadav should also attend this ceremony if he respects democracy. Those in politics must rise above victory or defeat and remain committed to serving the people."

Senior NDA Leaders Attend Swearing-In

Earlier today, political leaders from across the country arrived in Bihar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected NDA government, which returned to power with a decisive mandate, winning 202 of the 243 Assembly seats. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio arrived at Patna Airport to participate in the ceremony at Gandhi Maidan.

Haryana CM Thanks Bihar Public

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said to ANI, "I want to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and the people of Bihar. I want to thank the public for giving a mandate to the government under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar ji."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also reached Patna to be part of the historic event. He received a warm welcome from BJP workers and party officials, who greeted him with traditional bouquets. The Chief Minister acknowledged the reception with gratitude as he prepared to join other dignitaries for the oath-taking ceremony.

Ceremony at Historic Gandhi Maidan

Meanwhile, BJP supporters gathered in large numbers to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. The oath-taking ceremony, which will be held today in the heart of Patna, is set to be attended by all senior political leaders of the NDA, party workers, and citizens, marking the beginning of the government's renewed focus on progress and governance in Bihar.

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time today. Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan here, which has hosted his inaugurations in 2005, 2010, and 2015. It is at this venue that Jayaprakash Narayan called for "total revolution" during a speech in 1974.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the NDA are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. The PM had skipped the swearing-in ceremony in 2020. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Patna last evening and was accorded a welcome by BJP National President JP Nadda, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal and other leaders at the airport. (ANI)