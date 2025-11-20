Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time following the NDA's historic landslide victory, winning 202 of 243 seats. PM Modi and other senior leaders attended the ceremony.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Samrat Choudhary on Thursday praised the people of Bihar for the landslide victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in assembly polls, asserting that the "alliances will continue working for the people of the state". Addressing to reporters ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Choudhary said, "Prime Minister Modi is also coming to attend the swearing-in ceremony. The people of Bihar have blessed NDA for the last 20 years, and NDA will continue working for the people of the state."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP leader Nitin Nabin also hailed the NDA win and said that it is a matter of pride for everyone that Nitish Kumar will take the oath as the CM for the 10th time. "This is a matter of pride for everyone that Nitish Kumar is going to take the oath as the CM for the 10th time... This is an oath for the development of Bihar... This is an oath to carry forward the trust that the people have placed in us with such a huge majority..." Nabin told ANI.

BJP's Vijay Sinha asserted that the "people have given their mandate to the double-engine government" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. "The people of Bihar have given their mandate to the double-engine government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar," Sinha said.

Lok Janshakti Party (RV) MP Shambhavi Choudhary also reacted to the swearing-in ceremony, thanking all the people of Bihar for the historic win. "This is a historic win, and thanks to all the people of Bihar... There is a lot of happiness, but with it, responsibility has also increased... The moment has finally come for which we all have worked hard..." Choudhary told ANI.

Praising the NDA government ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, JDU leader Ashok Choudhary said, "It is a good sign for the state... By giving a strong mandate, the public of Bihar has made him (Nitish Kumar) the CM for the 10th time..."

Nitish Kumar Takes Oath for Record 10th Time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent leaders of the NDA arrived at the venue this morning to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Senior political leaders of NDA, party workers, and citizens also arrived at the historic Gandhi maidan venue.

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time today. The Gandhi Maidan has hosted his inaugurations in 2005, 2010, and 2015. It is at this venue that Jayaprakash Narayan called for "total revolution" during a speech in 1974.

Nitish Kumar was first elected as leader of the JD (U) Legislature Party during the meeting with the new MLAs held at his official residence in Patna yesterday. He was also unanimously elected as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Legislature Party ahead of the formation of a new government under his leadership in the State today.

BJP Elects Legislature Party Leaders

Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also elected as leader and deputy leader of the BJP Legislature Party, respectively, during the meeting held at the BJP State headquarters. Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was appointed as the central observer for the election of the Legislature Party Leader in Bihar, proposed the names of both leaders, and the remaining MLAs supported the proposal.

A Veteran's Enduring Mandate

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were considered as the litmus test for Nitish Kumar who has managed to steer the politics of Bihar around him in every election over the past 20 years. The 74-year-old Nitish Kumar has been Chief Minister since November 2005, with a brief nine-month gap in 2014-15.

2025 Bihar Assembly Polls: The Final Tally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Patna last evening and was accorded a welcome by BJP National President JP Nadda, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal and other leaders at the airport. The Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar has staked a claim to form the government in Bihar after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept 202 assembly constituencies. He met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan yesterday and tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6 per cent vs 62.8 per cent). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)