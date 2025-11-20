Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as Bihar's Chief Minister for a record 10th time at Patna's Gandhi Maidan. The event follows the NDA's landslide victory, with top national leaders like PM Modi and Amit Shah in attendance for the historic ceremony.

Political leaders from across the country arrived in Bihar on Thursday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected NDA government, which returned to power with a decisive mandate, winning 202 of the 243 Assembly seats. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio arrived at Patna Airport to participate in the ceremony at Gandhi Maidan.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said to ANI, "I want to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and the people of Bihar. I want to thank the public for giving a mandate to the government under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar ji."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also reached Patna to be part of the historic event. He received a warm welcome from BJP workers and party officials, who greeted him with traditional bouquets. The Chief Minister acknowledged the reception with gratitude as he prepared to join other dignitaries for the oath-taking ceremony.

Meanwhile, BJP supporters gathered in large numbers to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

A 'New Journey of Development' for Bihar

On Thursday, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar said that he will take oath at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, pledging that "Bihar will embark on a new journey of development".

Sharing a post on X, Kumar said, "I, Nitish Kumar, swear by God... This sentence is a symbol of the unwavering faith and self-confidence of crores of Biharis. Today, from the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, this voice will echo once again, and Bihar will embark on a new journey of development." He extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all Biharis on the occasion.

"On this historic oath-taking occasion, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all Biharis," the post read. Janata Dal (United) shared a post on X earlier in the day, asserting that "history is about to be made in Bihar" today, and the "moment will be a pride for all Biharis".

"History is about to be made in Bihar. Honourable Nitish Kumar ji will take the oath for the post of Chief Minister, a symbol of Bihar's development and trust. Bihar will write another new chapter of development; this moment will be a moment of pride for all Biharis. Let us all witness this historic moment," the post further read.

The oath-taking ceremony, which will be held today in the heart of Patna, is set to be attended by all senior political leaders of the NDA, party workers, and citizens, marking the beginning of the government's renewed focus on progress and governance in Bihar.

Historic Gandhi Maidan to Host Ceremony

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time today. Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan here, which has hosted his inaugurations in 2005, 2010, and 2015. It is at this venue that Jayaprakash Narayan called for "total revolution" during a speech in 1974.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the NDA are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. The PM had skipped the swearing-in ceremony in 2020. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Patna last evening and was accorded a welcome by BJP National President JP Nadda, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal and other leaders at the airport.

