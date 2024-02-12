Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi'

Taking a swipe at Kumar's political shifts from the INDIA bloc to the BJP-led NDA, Yadav highlighted the unusual occurrence of Kumar taking the oath as the chief minister three times in a single term.

In his bold address to the Bihar assembly ahead of the floor test, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday (February 12) openly challenged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, daring him to thwart the advancement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP in the state.

Expressing empathy for Janata Dal (United) MLAs, Yadav speculated on the difficulties they might face when questioned by the public about Kumar's political maneuvers. He questioned Kumar's credibility, asking what response MLAs would offer when asked about the chief minister's shift in allegiance from criticizing the BJP to praising them.

Yadav asserted that the RJD's stance would center on job creation, presenting it as a tangible achievement.

Taking a dig at Nitish Kumar's 'flip flop', Yadav said "Will PM Modi guarantee Nitish Kumar won't take another U-turn".

Yadav, referring to Nitish Kumar as a member of their political family, emphasized the socialist roots they shared. Drawing parallels to Kumar's initial commitment to impede Modi's influence nationally, Yadav said that now "his nephew" (referring to himself) would carry the same flag to resist Modi's influence specifically in Bihar.

In a strategic move, Yadav alluded to the recent decision by the central government to confer Bharat Ratna on socialist stalwart Karpoori Thakur. Using this as leverage, he hinted at a potential award for Kumar if he aligned with the Mahagathbandhan, insinuating that political cooperation could be rewarded with recognition on a national scale.