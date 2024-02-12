Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi'

    Taking a swipe at Kumar's political shifts from the INDIA bloc to the BJP-led NDA, Yadav highlighted the unusual occurrence of Kumar taking the oath as the chief minister three times in a single term.

    Bihar floor test: Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar; says 'Your nephew will stop Narendra Modi' AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    In his bold address to the Bihar assembly ahead of the floor test, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday (February 12) openly challenged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, daring him to thwart the advancement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP in the state.

    Taking a swipe at Kumar's political shifts from the INDIA bloc to the BJP-led NDA, Yadav highlighted the unusual occurrence of Kumar taking the oath as the chief minister three times in a single term.

    Bihar floor test: Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary ousted through no-confidence motion

    Expressing empathy for Janata Dal (United) MLAs, Yadav speculated on the difficulties they might face when questioned by the public about Kumar's political maneuvers. He questioned Kumar's credibility, asking what response MLAs would offer when asked about the chief minister's shift in allegiance from criticizing the BJP to praising them.

    Yadav asserted that the RJD's stance would center on job creation, presenting it as a tangible achievement.

    Taking a dig at Nitish Kumar's 'flip flop', Yadav said "Will PM Modi guarantee Nitish Kumar won't take another U-turn".

    Yadav, referring to Nitish Kumar as a member of their political family, emphasized the socialist roots they shared. Drawing parallels to Kumar's initial commitment to impede Modi's influence nationally, Yadav said that now "his nephew" (referring to himself) would carry the same flag to resist Modi's influence specifically in Bihar.

    Bihar floor test: RJD faces setback as three MLAs switch side to NDA in Bihar Assembly

    In a strategic move, Yadav alluded to the recent decision by the central government to confer Bharat Ratna on socialist stalwart Karpoori Thakur. Using this as leverage, he hinted at a potential award for Kumar if he aligned with the Mahagathbandhan, insinuating that political cooperation could be rewarded with recognition on a national scale.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paragliding tragedy: Hyderabad woman suffers fatal fall at Kullu, pilot faces FIR vkp

    Paragliding tragedy: Hyderabad woman suffers fatal fall at Kullu, pilot faces FIR

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar's wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh vkp

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar’s wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh

    Farmers Protest 2.0: 'Your demands never end...' Elderly lady loses cool over road blockages in Punjab (WATCH) snt

    Farmers Protest 2.0: 'Your demands never end...' Elderly lady loses cool over road blockages in Punjab (WATCH)

    From BAPS Mandir inauguration to keynote address: Details of PM Modi's 2-day UAE trip snt

    From BAPS Mandir inauguration to keynote address: Details of PM Modi's 2-day UAE trip

    Bihar floor test: Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary ousted through no-confidence motion AJR

    Bihar floor test: Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary ousted through no-confidence motion

    Recent Stories

    Football LaLiga president Javier Tebas reveals Lionel messi nearly made Barcelona comeback in 2024 osf

    LaLiga president Javier Tebas reveals Lionel messi nearly made Barcelona comeback in 2024

    Paragliding tragedy: Hyderabad woman suffers fatal fall at Kullu, pilot faces FIR vkp

    Paragliding tragedy: Hyderabad woman suffers fatal fall at Kullu, pilot faces FIR

    IND vs ENG: Stuart Broad believes England have great opportunity to win Test series in Virat Kohli's absence snt

    IND vs ENG: Stuart Broad believes England have great opportunity to win Test series in Virat Kohli's absence

    Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film features many MCU Easter Eggs; read details RBA

    'Deadpool & Wolverine': Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film features many MCU Easter Eggs; read details

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar's wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh vkp

    Delhi Chalo: Karnataka farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar’s wife suffers head injury in Madhya Pradesh

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon