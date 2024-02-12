Bihar floor test: Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary ousted through no-confidence motion

With 128 MLAs belonging to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 243-member assembly, the coalition includes the JD(U) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, and Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh, who also serves as a minister.

A no-confidence motion against the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, Awadh Bihari Choudhary, was moved and successfully passed on Monday (February 12). BJP MLA Nandkishore Yadav initiated the motion to remove the Speaker from his position.

The motion unfolded as Awadh Bihari Chaudhary resisted stepping down from his role even after his party lost power two weeks ago. The political landscape in Bihar shifted when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar terminated the alliance with the 'Mahagathbandhan' and returned to the BJP-led coalition.

Bihar floor test: RJD faces setback as three MLAs switch side to NDA in Bihar Assembly

With 128 MLAs belonging to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 243-member assembly, the coalition includes the JD(U) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, and Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh, who also serves as a minister.

Earlier on Monday, the BJP leadership in Bihar expressed confidence in the new government's ability to smoothly navigate the trust vote. State BJP president Samrat Choudhary, who has assumed the role of deputy CM, arrived at the assembly premises ahead of the trust vote, signaling optimism with a victory sign.

Farmers protest 2.0: Large gathering banned in Delhi till March 12 ahead of farmers mega march