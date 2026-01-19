BJP MP Ravi Kishan hailed Nitin Nabin's election as the party's new National President as a 'historic day'. Nabin, the working president, will succeed JP Nadda, with the formal announcement expected on January 20.

'Historic Day for New India': Ravi Kishan

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Monday called the election of Nitin Nabin as the Bharatiya Janata Party's new National President a "historic day for new and young India", saying there is a wave of happiness among the entire country and party workers.

Speaking to ANI, Ravi Kishan said, "This will be a historic day for this new India, for this young India. It's a historic day. We had gone to Patna for his election. We had no idea he would emerge as the national president in such a grand way. The whole country will be happy with this new National President of New India."

Congratulating Nitin Nabin, the BJP MP added, "I heartily congratulate Nitin Nabin ji. His election as National President is definitely approved by everyone. It is a historic day and there is a wave of happiness among all the youth and all the workers."

Nabin to Succeed JP Nadda

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party National Working President Nitin Nabin is set to assume the post of BJP National President, succeeding JP Nadda, on January 20, sources aware of the development said. Nabin, who was elected as the party's working president in December, filed his nomination on January 19 and is likely to be elected as President on January 20.

According to the sources, all Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, all state BJP presidents, national office bearers, and senior BJP leaders have been asked to be present in Delhi. BJP's Chief Election Officer K. Lakshman will announce the name of the national president, Nitin Nabin. Three sets of nominations will be filed for the national president's post. One set will have the signatures of more than 20 elected state BJP presidents. One set will have the signatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda.The third set will have the signatures of the members of the BJP National Council. If only one name is nominated, the national president's name will be announced the same day, sources said.

Focus on Youth and State Elections

Union Minister JP Nadda currently helms the national party. The appointment of Nabin is seen as the party focusing on youth leadership. Since his appointment as the National Working President, Nitin Nabin has been deeply engaged in the party's preparations for the upcoming state assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Recently, Nitin Nabin visited Tamil Nadu to review party preparations to face Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK. Before Tamil Nadu, he was in Assam, where BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma is going to face a tough competition from Congress. (ANI)