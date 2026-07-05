BJP National President Nitin Nabin visited a booth president's home in Lucknow, stating this engagement with grassroots workers is a core part of the party's culture. He linked the organisation's work to ensuring welfare schemes reach everyone.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Sunday visited the residence of BJP booth president Shivaji Rawat in Lucknow, highlighting the party's emphasis on maintaining close engagement with its grassroots workers.

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BJP's Organisational Culture

Speaking during the visit, Nabin said interacting with booth-level workers has always been a part of the BJP's organisational culture, with leaders across different levels regularly reaching out to the party's grassroots cadre. "This has been the tradition of the BJP's style of functioning. Our state and district presidents actively engage at the grassroots level," Nabin said.

A Special Occasion

Highlighting the significance of the visit, he said he was pleased to meet the booth president on a special occasion. "I am delighted that the booth president I am visiting today--Rohit--is celebrating his birthday, and he has also received a home under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana today," Nabin said.

Linking Organisation with Welfare

The BJP national president said the party's organisational approach is closely linked with the implementation of welfare schemes, ensuring that government benefits reach those at the grassroots. "This is the beauty of the Bharatiya Janata Party: development reaches the last person in line, and the organisation works by connecting with that very individual," he said.