BJP chief Nitin Nabin slammed the Telangana Congress govt for delaying college fee reimbursements, vowing to protest for students. He also spoke on leadership, startups, and India's growth under PM Modi at a student conclave in Medchal-Malkajgiri.

BJP vows to fight for students over fee reimbursement dues

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Monday interacted with students during a question-and-answer session at the Viksit Bharat Students Conclave at VBIT College in Medchal-Malkajgiri, where he spoke about leadership, governance, youth participation in politics, startups, sports, and India's growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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During the interaction, Nabin criticised the Congress government in Telangana over the delay in clearing college fee reimbursement dues for students, alleging that the government had failed to release reimbursements for the past two years. "The government should not have left students in the middle like this. Education is not something to be played with. For many families, college is the foundation of their child's future, and delaying fee reimbursement directly affects students, parents and institutions. The BJP will strongly corner the Congress government on this issue. We will raise our voice, protest and fight until students get justice," he said.

'Life is a stamina test, not a speed test'

Responding to a question on becoming the BJP's national president at a young age, Nabin said there are no shortcuts to success. "I came into politics by accident after my father's death. In my early days in politics, I too had doubts about how to move forward. But over time, I learnt one important lesson: in life, there are no shortcuts. Life is not a speed test; it is a stamina test," he said.

"I simply did my work with commitment, sincerity and consistency. From being a sadasya to becoming adhyaksh, my journey has taught me that if you perform your responsibility with dedication, the Party will take care of the rest," he added.

India's transformation since 2014

Answering a question on the changes since 2014, Nabin said the country had moved from uncertainty to confidence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Before 2014, there was uncertainty among the youth. Today, that depression has turned into hope and uncertainty has turned into confidence. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

On India's global standing, he said, "India is no longer just a participant in global affairs; India is now a country that the world listens to."

Nabin's message to youth on politics, startups and drugs

Nabin also encouraged students to join politics with a spirit of service. "If you want to come into politics, come with a mission, come with patience and do not look for shortcuts," he said.

Responding to questions on startups, he said Hyderabad was among the country's leading startup ecosystems and credited the Modi government for promoting entrepreneurship. "Today, India has around 2.5 lakh startups and more than 100 unicorns. The mindset has changed from job seeker to job creator," he said.

He also highlighted initiatives such as Khelo India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for strengthening sports infrastructure and urged the youth to stay away from drugs. "Life is a one-time opportunity. Do not destroy your future with drugs. Say no to drugs, and together let us destroy the drug menace from society," he said.

Appealing to first-time voters to support the BJP, Nabin said, "For the BJP, it is always Nation First, Party Next and Self Last. Our ideology is clear, our policies are clear, and our intention is clear."

'Real Gen Z are nation-builders, not stone-pelters'

Also, Nabin asserted that opposition want to incite the youth by copying so-called Gen Z movements from other countries. "No one is asking what Gen Z truly wants. Today, some opposition forces want to incite the youth by copying so-called Gen Z movements from other countries. But Indian youth are not anti-establishment. Indian youth do not believe in anarchy. They believe in nation-building. Gen Z is not the tukde-tukde mindset. Real Gen Z is the youth sitting here -- young Indians who are contributing to the growth, innovation and future of Bharat," he said.

BJP chief added, "Governments may come and go, but the bigger question is: in which direction should the country move? Those who are trying to mislead and incite the youth must understand that Indian youth will never allow foreign forces or negative agendas to dictate India's future."

Nabin said earlier the image of Jammu and Kashmir's youth was linked to stone pelting. "But in the Modi era, the youth of Kashmir are moving forward in education, sports and national service. Today, Kashmir's youth are winning on the cricket field, competing in Ranji, and making the nation proud."

"This is the real Gen Z, not the stone pelter, but the nation-builder," he added. (ANI)