Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched 17 development projects in Champawat worth ₹123.79 crore. Key initiatives include the inauguration of the Jim Corbett Trail and plans for a new City Centre, as part of his vision for a model district.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 17 development projects worth a total of ₹123.79 crore during a grand event in Champawat. Of these, eight completed projects worth ₹27.79 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for nine new projects valued at ₹96 crore.

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On the occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Jim Corbett Trail, developed at a cost of ₹3.49 crore. The project includes various construction and renovation works at multiple locations across the district associated with Jim Corbett. He also participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the City Centre being developed at the Champawat Bus Station Roadways area.

During the programme, the Chief Minister interacted with priests from various temples, personnel of paramilitary forces, youth, public representatives, members of trade associations, dhaba owners, Swachhagrahis, teachers, entrepreneurs, women from self-help groups, taxi union members, bank employees, Bar Association members, intellectuals, media persons, and several other sections of society.

CM's Vision for a Model District

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that transforming Champawat into Uttarakhand's model district is his vision. He stated that the state government is continuously working to integrate border areas into the mainstream of development, and Champawat is steadily emerging as a hub for education, tourism, infrastructure, women's empowerment, agriculture, trade, and employment. He said the government's objective is not merely to construct roads and buildings, but to develop a Champawat where youth have opportunities, women become self-reliant, farmers prosper, traders receive new avenues for growth, and every citizen benefits equally from development.

Key Infrastructure Projects Announced

The Chief Minister announced that a modern multi-level parking facility and shopping complex (City Centre) will be constructed in Champawat town at an estimated cost of ₹62.33 crore. The project is expected to ease parking issues while boosting local commerce.

He added that the government is also developing commercial buildings, a Women Technology Park, a modern library, a knowledge centre, an open gym, and various facilities for the youth.

Education and Sports Infrastructure

He further said that a Women's Sports College is being established at an estimated cost of around ₹257 crore to provide national and international-level sports infrastructure for girls. In addition, a modern Science Centre worth approximately ₹58.52 crore is also being developed.

Efforts are also underway to establish an Agriculture College, strengthen gaushalas, and enhance farmers' incomes through modern agricultural practices.

Development Alongside Heritage

The Chief Minister said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Vikas Bhi Aur Virasat Bhi" (Development Alongside Heritage), several religious sites, including Maa Purnagiri Dham, the Sharda Corridor, the Goljyu Corridor, and Maa Varahi Dham, are being developed under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission. These initiatives will promote religious tourism and create new employment and self-employment opportunities for residents.

Additional District-Wide Initiatives

He also stated that a modern ISBT is being constructed in Tanakpur at a cost of approximately ₹237.74 crore, along with a Media Centre worth around ₹14 crore. Additionally, residential facilities for sanitation workers in Lohaghat, a Soldiers' Memorial in Banbasa, and a Multi-purpose Soldiers' Centre in Pati are also under development.

Foundation for a Developed Champawat

The Chief Minister said that the projects inaugurated and launched today are not merely infrastructure works but the foundation of a developed Champawat. He noted that these initiatives will empower youth, strengthen women, improve farmers' livelihoods, boost trade, and give tourism a new identity.

Expressing confidence in the district's future, he said Champawat would emerge as a model of inclusive, balanced, and sustainable development and play a leading role in achieving the vision of a Developed Uttarakhand. Congratulating the people of the district on the new development projects, the Chief Minister also called for continued public participation in the state's development journey. (ANI)