BJP National President Nitin Nabin inaugurated an exhibition in Delhi marking 12 years of the NDA government under PM Modi. Nabin praised the PM's tenure, highlighting development, welfare, and his commitment to 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

BJP Celebrates 12 Years of NDA Government

BJP National President Nitin Nabin inaugurated an exhibition on the completion of 12 years of the NDA Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Taking to the social media platform X, Nabin highlighted that the Prime Minister is on track to become the longest-serving democratically elected head of government in India's history.

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'New Era of Service and Good Governance'

"Twelve years ago, the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, ushering in a new era centered on service, good governance, and public welfare. The esteemed Prime Minister ji is set to become the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in the country's history," Nabin posted on X.

The BJP leader further emphasised the "new momentum" infused into various sectors under the Prime Minister's tenure, including farmer welfare, women empowerment, and infrastructure expansion. "During this period, new momentum has been infused into poor welfare, prosperity for farmers, empowerment of women's strength, opportunities for the youth, development of health facilities, digital transformation, and unprecedented expansion of infrastructure," he added.

"At the heart of this transformative journey has been Prime Minister Modi ji's ethos of 'Pradhan Sevak' and his unwavering commitment to service. Inspired by this very spirit, we all stand fully resolved to realise the collective dream of 'Developed India 2047' through our collective efforts," he concluded.

Visitors Hail Government's Work

Speaking on the occasion, visitor Abhishek Patel said, "In these 12 years, the work done by our government, the Bharatiya Janata Party's government, has been work based on trust--the trust the public has in the BJP, which has formed the government for the third consecutive time...They have worked for development in every sector, made the country strong, and for becoming self-reliant, the government has given relaxations, be it startups or providing loans..."

Another visitor, Akanksha Chaturvedi, said, "Here, as you can see, we have come to see the exhibition on Modi ji's work, the 12 years of development, trust, and public welfare. And this is not just an exhibition; these are the works that Modi ji has done for the development of India, for the development of the country. These are those, and we have come to see the achievements of Modi ji."

Visitor Shashwat said, "I express my gratitude and bow down to all the Bharatiya Janata Party workers that 12 years of our Prime Minister Modi ji have been completed....Today, they have made India stand at a national level. And as a youth, I would like to say that the BJP has given the youth a target, a goal, which we are all following today. Today, they have made the youth drug-free, empowered women, ensured women's safety--today, any woman can roam freely at any time of the night, work freely, and they have full rights."

PM Modi Reflects on 12 Years of 'Seva'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stated that the past 12 years of the government have been dedicated to trust, development, and public welfare. The Prime Minister noted that with the blessings of 140 crore countrymen and the spirit of Nation First, no stone has been left unturned in empowering the youth, women, and farmer brothers and sisters.

Modi observed that it is the result of relentless efforts that today the country has gained a new identity across the world, from infrastructure to the digital revolution. To realise the resolution of a Viksit Bharat, the Prime Minister affirmed that the government will continue to move forward on this path of service, good governance, and prosperity.

The Prime Minister posted on X: "The past 12 years of our government have been dedicated to trust, development, and public welfare. With the blessings of 1.4 billion fellow citizens and the spirit of nation first, we have spared no effort in empowering our youth, women, and our farmer brothers and sisters. It is the result of these tireless efforts that today, from infrastructure to the digital revolution, the country has gained a new identity on the global stage. To realise the resolve of a developed India, we will continue to move forward relentlessly on this path of service, good governance, and prosperity. #12YearsOfSeva" (ANI)

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