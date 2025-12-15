Congress criticised the appointment of Nitin Nabeen as BJP's Working President, with Pawan Khera alleging Amit Shah's 'remote control'. Nabeen thanked the party leadership and PM Modi as he left for Delhi to assume his new national role.

Congress 'Picks Holes' in Appointment

The Congress party on Monday picked holes in the appointment of 5 time Bihar MLA Nitin Nabeen as the National Working President of the BJP. Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that Nabeen would be 'working president' while the real control of the party would be with Amit Shah. "The President has been appointed without elections and has been given the title of 'Working President.' ' Working President' is a codeword in the BJP, which means that the non-working Union Home Minister controls the BJP President, rather than governing the Home Ministry. The remote control will remain in the hands of Amit Shah, as it has been in the past. Nadda ji used to roam as the BJP President, but the major decisions were made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the same will happen now as well."

Nabin Expresses Gratitude, Heads to Delhi

Newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Working President Nitin Nabin on Monday left for Delhi to assume charge of his official responsibilities at the party headquarters, marking a significant milestone in his political career. Speaking to ANI before his departure, Nabin expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar and his constituency, crediting their blessings for his elevation to the national role. "People of my constituency gave me blessings. With their blessings, this is happening," he said.

Nabin also acknowledged the guidance and encouragement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for entrusting him with the responsibility. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the central leadership, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and everyone in the central leadership for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister's blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided.", Nabin said.

Seeks Blessings Before Departure

Before leaving for Delhi, the Bihar minister visited the Mahavir Mandir in Patna to seek blessings. He also paid tribute to his father, the late veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, by visiting his statue.

Reflecting on the moment, Nabin said that the party's leadership has always encouraged its workers not only to learn and work but also to move forward with confidence. "I have come to pay tribute to my father. I also had the darshan at Mahavir Mandir, which fills us with energy. It is with the blessings of my father that I could reached where I am in these 20 years. I will begin the journey ahead with the blessings of my father..." he said.

The 45-year-old leader is now set to take charge at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, where he is expected to begin officiating his new responsibilities, reinforcing the party's emphasis on nurturing and promoting young leadership (ANI)