Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane sparked controversy after a Ram Navami procession by comparing it to Eid, alleging stone-pelting on Hindu devotees. He demanded equal rules for all festivals and told those offended to 'go to Pakistan'.

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Sunday participated in a grand Ram Navami procession held in Oshiwara, Andheri, and made remarks comparing the observance of different religious festivals while reacting to incidents reported during the celebrations.

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Rane Compares Festivals, Demands Equal Rules

Speaking to reporters, Rane drew a comparison between Eid and Ram Navami, alleging differences in how the two occasions are conducted. "I simply said that whenever the festival of Eid comes, no one from the Hindu community pelts stones or causes any trouble. But when the Ram Navami celebrations began, these people did not allow our saffron flag to be hoisted and threw stones at Ram devotees," he said.

He further added that if all religions are treated equally in the country, then similar rules and regulations should be implemented across festivals. "So, if according to them, all religions are possible in our country, then the same rules and regulations that you impose during Eid should be imposed during Ram Navami as well," Rane said.

Rane further said, "If anyone feels burned by this, they should go to Pakistan. Anyway, we don't need this filth here."

Rane participated in the Ram Navami procession organised in the Oshiwara area of Andheri earlier on Sunday, where a large number of devotees gathered to mark the occasion.

Stone-Pelting Case Registered in Shrirampur

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in connection with an incident of stone-pelting during a Ram Navami procession at Syed Baba Chowk in Shrirampur. According to officials, around 10 to 12 unidentified persons allegedly pelted stones at the Shri Ram flag procession, resulting in injuries to three individuals.

Authorities said an investigation has been initiated, and efforts are underway to identify those involved in the incident.

Rane's Previous Warnings and Hindutva Stance

Earlier in January, Rane had warned that any attempt to create disturbances during Hindu festivals would invite strict consequences. While addressing an election rally for the Vasai Municipal Corporation, he said his party would fully support the Hindu community.

"No one can look at the Hindu community with ill intentions. We will stand with you with full strength. If anyone tries to create mischief during a Hindu festival, they won't even be able to return on Friday, that much I guarantee. No one can look at you with malice. We will stand firmly behind you," Rane said.

Rane also stated that the Maharashtra government leadership follows a Hindutva-oriented approach and emphasised the need for unity among Hindus. He further called for support towards Hindu traditions, stating that those aligned with such beliefs should be visible in the city, while others should leave. "The Maharashtra government, our Chief Minister, and even the city mayor have a Hindutva-oriented mindset. We must celebrate 'I Love Mahadev'. Only those who chant 'Jai Shri Ram' should be visible in our city. Others, those who claim 'I love Mohammed', should be sent to their fathers in Pakistan. We need to clear them from here. Therefore, you must remain united as the Hindu community," he said. (ANI)