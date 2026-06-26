During her Kanchipuram visit, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged the Opposition to speak in the Assembly. She also asked the Tamil Nadu govt to submit proposals for projects like medical colleges and stressed prudent financial management.

Opposition Should Speak in Assembly: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her visit to Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu, participated in the centenary silver jubilee celebrations of SSKV Educational Institutions and the book release of Pennin Perunthakka Yaavula. Speaking to the reporters, Nirmala Sitharaman noted that the floor of the house is the appropriate platform for criticism and emphasised that the 'Opposition should speak.'

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On Thursday, after the event, she defended political debates in legislative forums, stating, "Where else can political criticism be made if not in the Assembly? The Opposition should speak, and the ruling party should respond. There is nothing wrong in that."

On Development Projects and Financial Prudence

Sitharaman further stressed that the Tamil Nadu government should 'submit proposals' to the Centre for projects, including the development of a government medical college. She said, "The Tamil Nadu government should submit proposals to the Centre for projects, including the establishment and development of government medical colleges." Emphasising prudent financial management, Sitharaman noted that "borrowing funds is not the key issue; rather, how the money is utilised is what matters." "If resources are available, governments can directly provide financial assistance to the people," the Union Finance Minister added.

Minister's Two-Day Tour

On Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Chennai on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Sitharaman reached Chennai from New Delhi on a commercial flight and was received by BJP functionaries at the Chennai International Airport.

Nirmala Sitharaman's Office posted on X, "Smt@nsitharamanreceived a warm welcome from@BJP4TamilNaduleaders and karyakartas upon her arrival at Chennai Airport."

Following her arrival on Thursday, the Union Minister left for Kanchipuram district, where she was scheduled to participate in various programmes. As part of her itinerary, Sitharaman is also expected to visit Puducherry during her two-day tour. Her engagements included events related to education, development, and public outreach in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Further, on June 26, the Union Minister will inaugurate the 400-year-old Muzhiankulam at Government Middle School in Puducherry at 10 am. (ANI)