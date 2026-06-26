Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questions the disappearance of a 4 kg silver brick donated by his party for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He demands a full investigation and accountability from the temple trust, noting no receipt was issued.

Sena MP Alleges Missing Silver Brick

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut has raised questions over the alleged disappearance of a 4 kg silver brick donated by his party for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, demanding a detailed investigation and accountability from the concerned trust.

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In a post on X, Raut stated that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had contributed Rs 1 crore along with a silver brick during the temple's construction process in the presence of party workers and saints. "Serious questions over the missing 4 kg silver brick donated by Shiv Sena for the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya. Uddhav Thackeray ji had generously contributed ₹1 crore + this sacred silver brick in the presence of thousands of Shiv Sainiks & saints. Yet, years later, no receipt or update from the Trust. Where has it gone? Time for full investigation & accountability!," the post read.

On Wednesday, Raut launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Ram Mandir donation controversy, alleging that "no action" would be taken against those he described as being associated with the alleged scam.

FIR Lodged in Ram Temple Donation Scam

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a First Information Report was registered in the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The case has been filed under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5), on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Government. Those who have been named in the FIR are: Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Tinnu Yadav, Manish Yadav and others.

This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. (ANI)