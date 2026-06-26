The Karnataka Congress launched a poster campaign targeting the JD(S)'s Kumaraswamy family over the Bidadi township project. It questioned their land holdings and financial assets, urging them to engage in a fact-based discussion on farmer issues.

The Karnataka Congress on Friday stepped up its attack on the Janata Dal (Secular) leadership by launching a fresh poster campaign against Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy and former MLA Anita Kumaraswamy, raising a series of questions over their stand on the proposed Bidadi township project, land holdings and financial assets.

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Releasing a set of questions addressed to the Kumaraswamy family, the Congress alleged that the JD(S) was politicising the issue and urged its leaders to engage in what it called a "fact-based discussion" on matters concerning farmers. "Will you stop exploiting the name of farmers for political mileage and instead engage in fact-based discussions on issues concerning their welfare?" the Congress asked. The ruling party also defended the government over the proposed Bidadi township project, claiming it remained committed to protecting farmers' interests. "While the State Government and the Congress Party remain committed to protecting farmers' rights and ensuring appropriate relief, will you refrain from spreading misinformation against these efforts?" it said.

Congress questions Kumaraswamy family's finances, allegations

Questioning the financial affairs of the Kumaraswamy family, the Congress sought explanations from Nikhil Kumaraswamy regarding his assets and wealth. "Will Mr Nikhil Kumaraswamy provide a clear and documented explanation regarding the questions raised in the public domain about his assets and wealth?" the statement read.

The Congress also challenged H D Kumaraswamy to substantiate his allegations against the Chief Minister. "If there is any documentary evidence supporting the allegations being made against the Chief Minister and the Government, will you submit it before the competent investigating authorities?" it asked.

Referring to Kumaraswamy's earlier remarks, the Congress further said, "Mr H.D. Kumaraswamy has publicly stated that the Chief Minister will go to jail. Will he now disclose the legal and factual evidence that substantiates such a serious claim?"

Demand for clarity on Bidadi project and land holdings

The party also questioned the Kumaraswamy family's position on the proposed township project and the acquisition of land in Bidadi. "Will you clarify your role in the Bidadi Township project and the land acquisition process associated with it? What was your stand regarding fair compensation for the farmers and landowners affected by the Bidadi land acquisition?" it asked.

Call for White Paper and individual accountability

The statement further sought details regarding the family's land holdings, source of funds and financial transactions, asking whether it would release a White Paper on its assets and investments. "Will you disclose the source of funds and documentary records relating to the purchase of the alleged 44 acres of land acquired nearly 41 years ago? In the interest of public transparency, will your family release a White Paper detailing its land holdings, investments, and sources of income? Will Mrs. Anita Kumaraswamy respond to the public questions regarding the land assets registered in her name? Will Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy publish the relevant records supporting his public statements regarding land ownership and the announcement of donating land for the construction of a school?" it asked.

The Congress also sought responses from Anita Kumaraswamy regarding land registered in her name and asked Nikhil Kumaraswamy to make public records relating to his statements on land ownership and his announcement of donating land for a school.

"Will Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy publish the relevant records supporting his public statements regarding land ownership and the announcement of donating land for the construction of a school? Instead of alleging that the Congress Party or the State Government is conducting a smear campaign against your family's assets and financial dealings, will you place the official records before the people and remove all doubts? As a political family that has held public office, are you prepared to demonstrate complete transparency regarding your own assets and land transactions before making allegations against others?" the statement added.

'Accountability is a public responsibility'

Concluding its statement, the Congress said, "In a democracy, asking questions is not oppositional; it is accountability. Answering those questions is a public responsibility. The people of Karnataka deserve politics based on facts, transparency, and accountability, not politics driven by unsubstantiated allegations."

The latest poster campaign comes amid an escalating political battle between the Congress and the JD(S) over the proposed Bidadi integrated township project, with both sides accusing each other of misleading the public on issues concerning land acquisition and farmers' interests. (ANI)