On International Day Against Drug Abuse, Union Minister Amit Shah reiterated the govt's resolve to fight the drug menace, eliminate narco-cartels, and heal affected individuals. He is also set to release a 'vision document' for narcotics control.

Union Minister Amit Shah, on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse on Friday, underscored the government's unwavering resolve to protect the country's youth from the narcotics menace. The Minister stated that the government is dedicated to building a safer society and "healing the affected individuals with the care they deserve."

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Amit Shah, in a post on X, emphasised that the current administration has been focusing on dismantling smuggling networks while providing compassionate care for those affected by addiction. He wrote, "Extending best wishes to all the warriors in our national battle against drugs, on International Day Against Drug Abuse. India under Modi Ji's leadership has mounted the strongest fight against the global challenge of drug abuse, by eliminating narco-cartels ruthlessly and healing the affected individuals with the care and empathy they deserve." "May this day reinforce our commitment to shield our young generation from drugs. #NashaMuktBharat," the post read.

NCORD Meeting and Vision Document

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) and release the "vision document 2026-2029" for narcotics control. Being organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the meeting will bring together key stakeholders from 44 Central Ministries and Departments, along with 108 representatives from state governments and drug law enforcement agencies in a hybrid mode. This meeting is expected to reinforce the government's 'zero tolerance policy' against drug trafficking in the country, as emphasised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the occasion, the Union Home Minister will release the "Vision Document on Narcotics Control (2026-2029)".

"Prepared through wide-ranging consultations with concerned Central government departments, drug law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders, the vision document will provide a shared roadmap for addressing the demand-reduction, supply-reduction and harm-reduction aspects of the drug menace," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

"The roadmap, which envisages a network-centric enforcement approach, also includes the actions to be taken to meet the challenges of synthetic drugs, darknet-enabled trafficking, keeping youth away from drugs, expanding the reach of treatment and rehabilitation centres for drug users, among other measures in a coordinated and sustained manner over the next three years," said the MHA. "This vision document will serve as a guiding framework for policy formulation, implementation and institutional strengthening across the country to curb the menace of drugs."

Special Drug Disposal Campaign

Under the drug disposal fortnight campaign, a special drive to destroy narcotics will also be run. During the fortnight, approximately 2,09,500 kg of drugs worth Rs 6,000 crore are expected to be destroyed across India, in accordance with the law, by various Central and State law-enforcement agencies.

About International Day Against Drug Abuse

June 26, observed as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, is a United Nations International Day. This day aims to spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of drug use and to fight against drug abuse and the illegal drug trade. This day has been observed since 1989. June 26 was chosen to commemorate Lin Zexu's (Chinese political philosopher and politician) dismantling of the opium trade in Humen, Guangdong, ending on June 25, 1839, just before the First Opium War in China. (ANI)