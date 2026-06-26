A businessman, Sheikh Hamid, was shot dead in a targeted attack at Arada Bazar market in Baleshwar, Odisha. Two assailants on a motorcycle reportedly fired multiple rounds. Police are investigating, with business rivalry a possible motive.

A businessman was killed in a targeted shooting at Arada Bazar market in Baleshwar district, a major coastal city in Odisha. According to officials, the victim, identified as Sheikh Hamid, was fired upon with around 10 rounds and died on the spot on Thursday. Local police and medical teams reached the scene following the incident.

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Police Launch Probe

Baleshwar Superintendent of Police Pratyush Diwakar said that information about the incident was received between 3:00 pm and 3:15 pm on Thursday, after which police teams reached the spot. "We received information about a shooting incident that took place in Baleshwar's Arada Bazar area between 3:00 pm and 3:15 pm. In this incident, a young man who was a resident of Remuna sustained injuries and unfortunately passed away," he said.

The SP further said preliminary investigation suggests two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire using two firearms. The forensic team has recovered eight empty bullet casings from the spot. "Based on the investigation conducted so far, we have found that two people arrived on a motorcycle and used two firearms to shoot at him. At the scene, our forensic team has recovered eight empty bullet casings. The collection of evidence is still underway," he added.

He said multiple police teams, including a special squad, have been deployed to crack the case, and efforts are underway to collect scientific evidence and analyse CCTV footage.

Motive Under Investigation

"As far as his background is concerned, he owned shops and was involved in business. Whether the motive is business rivalry or something else cannot be confirmed at this stage as all angles are open," the SP said.

Officials stated that all possibilities and angles remain open in the ongoing investigation, noting that the exact cause and those involved will be ascertained as the probe progresses. "As I mentioned, all possibilities and angles are currently open. Anything is possible. As the investigation progresses, we will find out the exact reason and who was involved. It is only after some progress in the investigation that something definitive can be said."

Tension in Baleshwar

Eyewitnesses described the attack as sudden and brutal, which triggered panic in the busy marketplace. The body of Sheikh Hamid was shifted to a hospital, where post-mortem formalities are underway to determine the exact cause of death and collect forensic evidence.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the assailants and ascertain the motive behind the killing, which is suspected to be linked to business rivalry or personal enmity. Additional forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The incident led to tension in Baleshwar town, with shopkeepers and residents expressing concern over rising criminal activity. (ANI)