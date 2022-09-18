Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Nikon camera with Canon cover': BJP fact-checks Opposition's tweet on PM Modi

    TMC MP Jawhar Sircar shared a morphed image of the prime minister taking a picture of the cheetahs without taking off the lens cover of the camera The BJP, however, was quick to spot the difference. BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar pointed out that the image showed a Nikon camera with a Canon cover.

    Nikon camera with Canon cover BJP fact checks Opposition s tweet on PM Modi gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2022, 9:51 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, released a pack of cheetahs into a special enclosure in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Saturday. PM Modi used a professional camera to take some pictures of the cats that were imported from Namibia as he let the spotted creatures out into the cage.

    However, opposition parties including the Trinamool Congress shared a morphed photo of the PM, poking fun at him. Jawhar Sircar, a member of the Trinamool Congress, posted a modified image showing the prime minister photographing cheetahs without removing the camera's lens cover.

    “Keeping the lid on all statistics is one thing, but keeping the cover on the camera lens is sheer far-sightedness,” the TMC leader captioned the photo.

    Also Read | Cheetahs' 1st moments on Indian soil: From entry to 360-degree scan of new environment - here's what happened

    However, the BJP was quick to fact-check the prime minister's photoshop and criticised the TMC for disseminating false information. The image was obviously edited poorly because it showed a Canon lens cover in a Nikon camera.

    "TMC Rajya Sabha MP is sharing an edited image of Nikon camera with canon cover. Such a bad attempt to spread fake propaganda. Mamata Banerjee...hire someone better who can atleast have common sense," Sukanta Majumdar said.
     

    Also Read | 8 Cheetahs walk on Indian soil again: PM Modi releases the big cats in Kuno National Park

    As a part of "Project Cheetah," the first intercontinental big wild carnivore translocation project in history, eight cheetahs, including five females and three males, were flown from Namibia to Gwalior on Saturday morning. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters flew the spotted animals from Gwalior to Palpur near the KNP, which is located in the Sheopur district.

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2022, 9:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cheetahs 1st moments on Indian soil: From entry to 360-degree scan of new environment - heres what happened snt

    Cheetahs' 1st moments on Indian soil: From entry to 360-degree scan of new environment - here's what happened

    Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav begins on PM Modi's birthday; 87,137 people donate blood creating 'world record' snt

    Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav begins on PM Modi's birthday; 87,137 people donate blood creating 'world record'

    Blog Narendra Modi is more committed to Mahatma's dreams than Gandhi's direct disciples

    Blog: Narendra Modi is more committed to Mahatma's dreams than Gandhi's direct disciples

    Lineman in Karnataka braves flood to switch on transformer, provide drinking water to marooned villages AJR

    Lineman in Karnataka braves flood to switch on transformer, provide drinking water to marooned villages

    Blog Narendra Modi: The statesman with a dream for India

    Narendra Modi: The statesman with a dream for India

    Recent Stories

    football EPL 2022-23: I unconditionally trust all of them and Jack Grealish - Pep Guardiola after Manchester City thumps Wolverhampton Wanderers-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'I unconditionally trust all of them and Grealish' - Guardiola after City thumps Wolves

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Mohammed Shami ruled out after testing COVID positive, Umesh Yadav to replace-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Md Shami ruled out after testing COVID positive, Umesh to replace

    Manifestation turned into reality for Bollywood celebrities - from Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt SUR

    Manifestation turned into reality for Bollywood celebrities - from Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt

    Cheetahs 1st moments on Indian soil: From entry to 360-degree scan of new environment - heres what happened snt

    Cheetahs' 1st moments on Indian soil: From entry to 360-degree scan of new environment - here's what happened

    Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav begins on PM Modi's birthday; 87,137 people donate blood creating 'world record' snt

    Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav begins on PM Modi's birthday; 87,137 people donate blood creating 'world record'

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon
    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon