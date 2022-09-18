'Nikon camera with Canon cover': BJP fact-checks Opposition's tweet on PM Modi

TMC MP Jawhar Sircar shared a morphed image of the prime minister taking a picture of the cheetahs without taking off the lens cover of the camera The BJP, however, was quick to spot the difference. BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar pointed out that the image showed a Nikon camera with a Canon cover.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, released a pack of cheetahs into a special enclosure in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on Saturday. PM Modi used a professional camera to take some pictures of the cats that were imported from Namibia as he let the spotted creatures out into the cage.

However, opposition parties including the Trinamool Congress shared a morphed photo of the PM, poking fun at him. Jawhar Sircar, a member of the Trinamool Congress, posted a modified image showing the prime minister photographing cheetahs without removing the camera's lens cover.

“Keeping the lid on all statistics is one thing, but keeping the cover on the camera lens is sheer far-sightedness,” the TMC leader captioned the photo.

Also Read | Cheetahs' 1st moments on Indian soil: From entry to 360-degree scan of new environment - here's what happened

However, the BJP was quick to fact-check the prime minister's photoshop and criticised the TMC for disseminating false information. The image was obviously edited poorly because it showed a Canon lens cover in a Nikon camera.

"TMC Rajya Sabha MP is sharing an edited image of Nikon camera with canon cover. Such a bad attempt to spread fake propaganda. Mamata Banerjee...hire someone better who can atleast have common sense," Sukanta Majumdar said.



Also Read | 8 Cheetahs walk on Indian soil again: PM Modi releases the big cats in Kuno National Park

As a part of "Project Cheetah," the first intercontinental big wild carnivore translocation project in history, eight cheetahs, including five females and three males, were flown from Namibia to Gwalior on Saturday morning. Two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters flew the spotted animals from Gwalior to Palpur near the KNP, which is located in the Sheopur district.