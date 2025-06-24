The NIA has arrested two Pahalgam residents for sheltering Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists behind April 22 attack that killed 26 people. Evidence includes eyewitness accounts, video footage and technical inputs; further details pending analysis.

Crucial evidence in Pahalgam terror attack probe

The evidence gathered includes eyewitness' accounts from victims, video footages, technical evidence and sketches released by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

All evidence is being carefully analysed and no conclusions have been derived as of now. Identities and further details will be made public at an appropriate time.

Accused in NIA remand

On June 23, a Jammu court had granted NIA a five-day remand of the two accused in connection with Pahalgam attack. The two have been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmed. Furthermore, the date for the next hearing is set for June 27, 2025.

Earlier, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said that she believed that the details would emerge regarding the conspiracy, on logistics, intelligence and complicity.

Shazia Ilmi said, "Just after Operation Sindoor, we have continuously seen how all our agencies, especially the NIA, have been making arrests to uncover the truth. How shocking and scandalous is the attack that has taken place on our country and its daughters? I believe much information and details will emerge regarding the conspiracy on logistics, intelligence and complicity."

A total of 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in a dastardly terrorist attack in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam valley in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. The National Investigation Agency said on Sunday that two men have been arrested for harbouring terrorists.

Accused's Pakistani nationality confirmed

The NIA said that the two arrested accused, Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote in Pahalgam and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park in Pahalgam, have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Locals provided shelter, food to terrorists

"Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack," said the NIA, citing its investigations.

“The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever.”