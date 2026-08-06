Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approved sanctions worth Rs 1,967 crore for urban infrastructure. This includes Rs 1,960 crore for 15 GIS-based drainage projects and Rs 6.82 crore for a flood protection project in Champawat district.

Major Financial Sanctions for Infrastructure

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions worth a total of Rs 1,967 crore for strengthening urban infrastructure and implementing GIS-based drainage projects across the state. The Chief Minister has approved the release of Rs 1,960 crore for 15 GIS-based drainage projects to be implemented in various districts of Uttarakhand, according to a release.

He has also sanctioned Rs 6.82 crore for a flood protection project to safeguard Khet Kheda village, located on the right bank of the Sharda River in Tanakpur, Champawat district.

In addition, the Chief Minister has approved the release of the first instalment of Rs 42.12 lakh, against the total project cost of Rs 70.21 lakh, for the construction of an interlocking-tile staff car parking facility in front of the Consolidation (Chakbandi) Office at the District Magistrate's Office campus in Udham Singh Nagar.

The release said that Chief Minister Dhami said that the state government is continuously working to develop safe, well-planned, and modern infrastructure across Uttarakhand. He directed officials to ensure that all approved projects are completed within the stipulated timeline while maintaining high-quality standards, so that the public can benefit from them at the earliest.

Development Projects in Mussoorie Constituency

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the state is progressing in every field of development under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he inaugurated the newly constructed Late Deepak Pundir Memorial Community Hall at Purukul village in Dehradun and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 17.80 crore.

Speaking at the event, Dhami said the day was historic for the Mussoorie Assembly constituency, with several development schemes being inaugurated and their foundation stones laid. "Today is a historic day for the Mussoorie Assembly as well. Many schemes have been inaugurated, and foundation stones have been laid here. The foundation stone for these schemes worth Rs 17 crores 80 lakh has been laid. All these schemes are for the development of this area, and people will get many facilities," Dhami said.

He said the projects were not merely about constructing buildings but would provide momentum to the development of the region."I want to say that this is not just a brick-and-mortar structure, but it is a foundation, a cornerstone, for giving this area a lot of momentum in the times to come," he said.

The Chief Minister also said Uttarakhand was leading the country in several areas. "Under the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister, today our Uttarakhand is progressing in every field of development. Our Uttarakhand is leading in the entire country in many areas," Dhami said.

CM Welcomes Kanwar Pilgrims in Haridwar

Later in Haridwar, Dhami warmly welcomed Kanwar pilgrims who arrived to collect the sacred Kanwar during the ongoing Shravan Kanwar Yatra. (ANI)