NIA conducts raids in 10 states to crack down on human trafficking; check details

During the operation, a counterfeit Aadhaar card was discovered. The fake Aadhaar card contained an address in Tripura, which has raised concerns about the use of forged documents in connection with human trafficking.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), an anti-terror agency, on Wednesday (November 8) launched a series of raids in a multi-state operation aimed at tackling human trafficking. These extensive raids are currently ongoing in ten different states across India, including Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Haryana, Puducherry, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The primary focus of these nationwide searches is to address cases related to the trafficking of individuals. As part of these widespread raids, as many as three Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended. The arrested individuals have been identified as Shababuddin, Munna, and Miyan.

Kerala govt limits time for bursting firecrackers during Diwali; Read

Additionally, during the operation, a counterfeit Aadhaar card was discovered. The fake Aadhaar card contained an address in Tripura, which has raised concerns about the use of forged documents in connection with human trafficking.

Last month, the NIA had apprehended an individual named Mohammad Imran Khan in Tamil Nadu for letting several Sri Lankan nationals stay illegally in the country. Nevertheless, it remains uncertain whether the recent series of raids conducted are directly related to this particular case.

Officials familiar with the matter have indicated that additional information about the ongoing operations will be disclosed soon. The NIA maintains a specialized unit dedicated to investigating cases related to human trafficking with international implications.

Telangana Election 2023: BJP worker tries to self-immolate over ticket distribution

In 2022, this agency conducted inquiries into the trafficking of Rohingya and Bangladeshi Muslim individuals into Indian territory, where they were subsequently settled using counterfeit documents.