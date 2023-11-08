Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Telangana Election 2023: BJP worker tries to self-immolate over ticket distribution

    Telangana Election 2023: Protesting BJP's decision not to field Vikas Rao, the son of BJP leader Vidyasagar Rao, in the upcoming state assembly elections, a man in Hyderabad attempted self-immolation in front of the BJP state headquarters.

    Telangana Election 2023 BJP worker tries to self immolate over ticket distribution gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 9:29 AM IST

    A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activist tried to set himself on fire in front of the BJP office during a protest against the party's decision not to field Vikas Rao, the son of BJP leader and former Union Minister Vidyasagar Rao, in the upcoming assembly elections.

    The activist attempted to self-immolate during the Vikas Rao supporters' demonstration outside the Telangana BJP state office in Hyderabad on Tuesday, but the police intervened quickly to stop him.

    Following the party's selection of Uma Tula over Vikas Rao in the Vemulawada assembly seat, BJP workers voiced their disapproval of the move. Senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament Prakash Javdekar visited the protest location after it had ended and interacted with Rao's followers.

    The BJP is eager to increase its presence in Telangana, and on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan shared the stage in a move that was highly visible. The actor's Jan Sena Party has been given eight seats by the party in the state, where Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party is not running.   The Congress, which has been a third in the race for Telangana's 119 seats, is expected to reap the rewards. 

    Telangana votes on November 30. The counting is due on December 3 when vote-counting will happen from four other states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.   

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Two Maoists detained after gun battle in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Two Maoists detained after gun battle in Wayanad

    Indian Army aviation wing may lease helicopters to plug gap created by outgoing Cheetah, Chetak; induct LUH, Apache

    Army aviation wing to lease helicopters, induct LUH to plug gap created by outgoing Cheetah, Chetak

    Aluva honour killing: Father poisons daughter to death over interfaith love affair rkn

    Aluva honour killing: Father poisons daughter to death over interfaith love affair

    Ayodhya Deepotsav on Diwali 2023: Stage set for cultural extravaganza

    Ayodhya Deepotsav on Diwali 2023: Stage set for cultural extravaganza (WATCH)

    Delhi air quality dips to severe category again Anand Vihar AQI touches 999 gcw

    Delhi's air quality dips to 'severe' category again, Anand Vihar AQI touches 999

    Recent Stories

    Photos Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding ceremony begins RBA

    Photos: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding ceremony begins

    Kerala: Two Maoists detained after gun battle in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Two Maoists detained after gun battle in Wayanad

    Indian Army aviation wing may lease helicopters to plug gap created by outgoing Cheetah, Chetak; induct LUH, Apache

    Army aviation wing to lease helicopters, induct LUH to plug gap created by outgoing Cheetah, Chetak

    Aluva honour killing: Father poisons daughter to death over interfaith love affair rkn

    Aluva honour killing: Father poisons daughter to death over interfaith love affair

    The Marvels' Nia DaCosta goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan says, 'wish to work with him' calling him 'legend' RBA

    The Marvels' Nia DaCosta goes gaga over Shah Rukh Khan says, 'wish to work with him' calls him 'legend'

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon