AP CM Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to rescue Bhaghyavathi, a woman from Tirupati stranded in Kuwait. She allegedly faced harassment after travelling for a domestic helper job without a proper visa. Efforts are on to bring her back safely.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to take urgent measures to ensure the safe return of Bhaghyavathi of Thondavada village in Chandragiri mandal of Tirupati district, who is reportedly stranded in Kuwait under difficult circumstances.

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Bhaghyavathi had travelled to Kuwait in February this year in search of employment and was reportedly working as a domestic helper. However, it has come to light that agents allegedly failed to provide her with a proper work visa.

Distress Call and Harassment Allegations

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) responded promptly to media reports regarding the distress faced by Bhaghyavathi. According to reports, Bhaghyavathi informed her family members and shared a selfie video on social media, alleging that she has been subjected to physical and mental harassment. She also expressed distress over being pressured to pay money when she requested to be sent back to India.

Government Springs into Action

Acting on the State Government's directions, APNRT responded immediately and initiated communication with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. Efforts are underway to prioritise the victim's safety and facilitate her immediate return to India.

Probe Ordered Against Agents

The Chief Minister has also instructed officials to investigate the role of the agents involved and initiate legal action if necessary.

Support Assured to Family

Meanwhile, the Tirupati district administration and Chandragiri police are maintaining constant contact with Bhaghyavathi's family members and assuring them full support.

Officials have reiterated that the State Government stands firmly with the family and will extend all possible assistance until Bhaghyavathi safely returns home. (ANI)