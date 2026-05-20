The CPI(M) Shimla committee opposes the Municipal Corporation's Rs 100 QR code installation fee, calling it unjust. The party slammed repeated utility charge hikes and warned of protests if the fee and other charges are not rolled back.

The CPI(M) Shimla Local Committee on Wednesday opposed the Shimla Municipal Corporation's decision to charge residents Rs 100 for the installation of QR codes at households, terming the move an "unjust financial burden" on the public.

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Party Alleges Financial Exploitation

The party issued a statement accusing the Municipal Corporation of failing to provide basic civic amenities while continuously increasing financial pressure on residents through repeated hikes in utility and municipal charges. The CPI(M) alleged that annual 10 per cent increases in water bills, garbage collection charges and property tax amounted to "betrayal and injustice" against the people of Shimla. It further claimed that the civic body had turned into a "commercial centre for exploiting the public".

Criticism Amidst Sanitation Strike

Criticising the latest QR code fee, the party said the Municipal Corporation should "feel ashamed" for charging residents Rs 100 for the installation exercise. The party also linked the issue to the ongoing agitation by sanitation workers, alleging that the Corporation was reducing employees' salaries even as sanitation services in the city had deteriorated significantly due to the strike.

Demands and Protest Warning

Demanding immediate withdrawal of the QR code charge, the CPI(M) urged the civic body to hold talks with striking employees and accept their demands. It also called for the rollback of the additional 10 per cent charges on electricity, water, garbage bills and property tax. The party warned that if the demands were not met immediately, it would gherao the offices of the Shimla Mayor and Municipal Commissioner and launch a larger public agitation against the hikes.