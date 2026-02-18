The NIA arrested Moideenkutty P, an absconding PFI physical training coordinator, at Cochin airport on his return from the UAE. He fled in 2022 and is accused in a case of a criminal conspiracy to radicalise youth and establish Islamic rule.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding coordinator of physical education training of Popular Front of India (PFI) on arrival from the UAE at the Cochin International Airport. Moideenkutty P, a resident of Kattipparuthi in Malappuram district, Kerala, has been absconding for the past three years in connection with a PFI case. The agency took him into custody at the airport.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The accused-- the coordinator of physical education training of the banned PFI outfit in Kerala-- had fled soon after registration of the case in September 2022. According to the NIA, its officials conducted searches at Moideenkutty's house and recovered numerous incriminating documents during the probe.

Details of the PFI Conspiracy

The case related to a criminal conspiracy hatched by the PFI and its leaders and cadres to create a communal divide between people of different communities through the radicalisation of impressionable youth. As part of the conspiracy, the NIA said, the youth were trained in handling weapons and raising funds for carrying out acts of terror and violence, with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047.

NIA investigation in the case so far has revealed that "the accused had conspired to spread the concept of violent jihad in India with the aim of dismembering the country."

PFI's Organisational Structure and Training

"The PFI had established various wings and units, such as 'Reporters Wing', 'Physical and Arms Training Wing' and 'Service Teams', in pursuance of the conspiracy," said the anti-terror agency.

"It was further found during investigation that PFI was using its various campuses, facilities and infrastructure to impart arms training to selected cadres in the guise of physical education, yoga training ."

Investigation Update

The agency further said it has chargesheeted 65 accused to date, and is continuing its investigation into the case. (ANI)