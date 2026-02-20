The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a report about a woman journalist being physically and sexually assaulted by a mob during a student protest at Delhi University. The attack was allegedly caste-based. A notice has been issued to the Delhi Police.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took suo motu cognizance of a media report alleging that a woman journalist was subjected to physical and sexual assault by a mob while she was on a professional assignment to cover a students' protest against the UGC regulations in the North Campus of Delhi University on February 13. According to reports, the protesters, after identifying the journalist's caste, allegedly began assaulting her, and some reportedly threatened to parade her naked before she lost consciousness.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two Weeks. According to the media report, carried on February 14, the victim journalist has alleged that she was specifically targeted because of her caste. She escaped her ordeal with the help of some faculty and women police personnel.

NHRC Issues Further Notice to DCP, DU Vice Chancellor

Further, on February 16, the NHRC issued a notice to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of North Delhi and the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University regarding the recent incident where a female journalist and content creator was allegedly assaulted by a mob at Delhi University during a UGC protest, directing them to make an inquiry into the case and submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks.

Details of the Complaint

The notice detailed the allegations made by the complainant, stating, "The complainant alleged that a woman journalist and content creator was violently assaulted by a mob while she was covering a protest in support of UGC at a Delhi University's North Campus on 13.02.2026. The complainant further alleged that the attackers targeted her on the basis of her caste identity, verbally abused her, and physically assaulted/ attacked her, threatened her with violence, and attempted to outrage her."

"The complainant also alleged that the incident amounts to caste-based violence, an attack on the freedom of the press, and a serious violation of her fundamental rights to life, dignity, and personal security. The complainant sought theintervention of the Commission in the matter and requested an impartial investigation, action against the culprits/accused, security/safety, legal aid and compensation to the victim," the letter reads.

Commission's Directive

It added that Prima Facie the allegations seem to be violations of the human rights of the victim. As per the letter, the Bench of the National Human Rights Commission, which is presided over by Priyank Kanoong, Member, took cognizance u/s 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in the matter. "The Registry is directed to issue a notice to the DCP, North Delhi and the Vice Chancellor, Delhi University, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks for perusal of the Commission," the NHRC stated in the notice. (ANI)