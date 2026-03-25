The NHRC has issued notices to key ministries over alleged DPDP Act violations. The action follows a report highlighting the absence of children's data tracking and grievance redressal mechanisms on major digital platforms like Meta and WhatsApp.

NHRC Issues Notices Over DPDP Act Violations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of alleged violations of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act), particularly concerning the absence of systems for tracking children's data transfers and grievance redressal mechanisms across major digital platforms. A bench led by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo initiated action following a complaint based on a report by think tank ASIA.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Commission has issued notices to key government bodies, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Communications. Copies of the notices have also been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Commission has also sought clarification from the Ministry of Communications regarding the process for providing SIM connections to children for internet or mobile usage. Notably, there is a gap in the availability of information regarding registering SIM cards in the names of minors in India.

Understanding the DPDP Act

The DPDP Act, enacted in 2023 and operationalised through rules notified in late 2025, is considered one of the most advanced data protection frameworks globally. It aims to safeguard vulnerable groups, including children, women, and the elderly, from cyber risks. While certain provisions, such as verifiable parental consent, have been granted an 18-month compliance window, several critical requirements, including data tracking, server security, and grievance redressal systems, are mandated for immediate implementation.

Widespread Non-Compliance and NHRC's Stance

According to the report, major platforms such as Meta Platforms, Khan Academy, WhatsApp, Grok, Gemini, Perplexity AI, and Microsoft Math Solver have yet to fully comply with these provisions.

The Commission has expressed serious concern, stating that such lapses pose a significant threat to children's digital safety. It has directed the concerned entities to submit compliance reports within 15 days.

Powers and Future Actions of the NHRC

The NHRC, a statutory and independent body tasked with protecting human rights in India, holds powers comparable to those of a civil court, and its members have a status equivalent to that of a Supreme Court judge. The Commission has also indicated that similar actions may be taken in the future to safeguard other vulnerable groups, including senior citizens.

(ANI)