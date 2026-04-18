The NHA's two-day Chintan Shivir in Pune saw Centre and State officials discuss strengthening healthcare via AB PM-JAY and ABDM. States like Karnataka and Gujarat showcased innovations, and awards were given for performance.

The National Health Authority (NHA) successfully concluded the two-day Chintan Shivir on Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in Pune, bringing together senior officials from the Centre and States/UTs to deliberate on strengthening healthcare delivery through innovation, technology, and collaborative governance.

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State Innovations and Best Practices

According to an official release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, building upon the discussions of Day 1, the second day commenced with a presentation on Karnataka's online referral system for PM-JAY beneficiaries. The initiative has enabled optimal resource utilisation and strengthened reliance on public healthcare institutions through data-driven decision-making.

A presentation by Rajeev Topno, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Gujarat, highlighted the State's experience in strengthening clinical governance under AB PM-JAY. Gujarat has implemented robust gatekeeping mechanisms, including digital verification systems such as Online Tumor Board Certification, alongside data-driven monitoring. These measures have led to improved clinical appropriateness, reduced unnecessary procedures, and significant cost efficiencies.

Jharkhand showcased a best practice from Sadar Hospital, Ranchi, demonstrating effective utilisation of PM-JAY incentives to upgrade infrastructure and onboard specialist services. This has enhanced service delivery capacity and reinforced the hospital's role as a dependable public health institution.

Driving Digital Integration and Adoption

A live demonstration of an NHCX-enabled Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) illustrated how interoperable and standardised digital systems can streamline claims processing, reduce fragmentation, and enable faster, more efficient transactions among stakeholders.

States were also briefed by the World Bank team on the ABDM State Adoption Index--a standardised, data-driven framework designed to benchmark performance across key domains such as core registries, adoption and usage, and budget utilisation. By tracking indicators including ABHA, Health Facility Registry (HFR), Health Professional Registry (HPR), Scan & Share, and health record linkage, the Index enables identification of performance gaps, supports targeted interventions, and promotes cross-learning. With the 2024-25 rankings forthcoming, States were encouraged to transition from infrastructure creation to sustained digital usage.

Highlighting a significant regulatory advancement, Raghav Langer, Secretary, National Medical Commission (NMC), informed that integration of hospital HMIS with ABDM platforms will now be a mandatory requirement. Service delivery in medical college-associated hospitals will be assessed based on ABHA-linked patient data, marking a paradigm shift where digital adoption becomes integral to regulatory evaluation, thereby enhancing transparency and accountability.

The Health Data Analytics and AI Unit presented insights on leveraging advanced analytics to address implementation challenges under PM-JAY. States were encouraged to utilise ABHA-linked data to analyse OPD and IPD trends and design targeted interventions. A dedicated session on new features of the NextGen platform also addressed operational challenges and facilitated smoother adoption of enhanced digital functionalities.

Deliberations on convergence emphasised integration of multiple schemes onto the PM-JAY IT platform, including an overview of PM RAHAT. States were encouraged to leverage the NHA's digital infrastructure to create a unified, citizen-centric healthcare ecosystem.

Recognising Excellence: Awards for States and UTs

The Chintan Shivir also recognised excellence among States and Union Territories through awards under AB PM-JAY and ABDM.

Awards under AB PM-JAY

Under AB PM-JAY, a total of 18 awards were conferred across various performance parameters to recognise excellence among States and Union Territories. Uttarakhand (Large State), Goa (Small State), and Jammu & Kashmir (UT) were awarded for best performance in Pre-authorisation Approval TAT (Overall), while Odisha (Large State), Nagaland (Small State), and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (UT) were recognised for Pre-authorisation Approval TAT under Portability. Gujarat (Large State), Mizoram (Small State), and Ladakh (UT) received awards for achieving the highest percentage of bio-authentication. Kerala (Large State), Meghalaya (Small State), and Puducherry (UT) were honoured for completion of mandatory courses. Chhattisgarh (Large State), Tripura (Small State), and Jammu & Kashmir (UT) were recognised for timely processing of suspicious claims (TAT). Additionally, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh were jointly awarded for best performance among large States in high trigger efficacy.

Awards under ABDM

Under ABDM, five awards were presented to recognise achievements in digital health adoption. Ladakh was awarded for maximum Scan & Share and health record linkages in model facilities, while Uttar Pradesh was recognised for having the highest number of PM-JAY empanelled hospitals with ABDM-enabled HMIS and record linkages. AIIMS Bhopal received the award for best government facility under the Scan and Pay category. Rajasthan was honoured for maximum registration of private healthcare professionals and facilities, and Tripura was recognised as the top-performing State in IEC and capacity-building activities.

Concluding Remarks and Way Forward

In his concluding remarks, Sunil Kumar Barnwal, CEO, NHA, stated that the Chintan Shivir has emerged as a vital platform for collective deliberation, enabling the Centre and States to learn from each other and chart the way forward. He emphasised that a one-size-fits-all approach is not feasible, particularly for ABDM implementation, given varying levels of digital maturity across States. He encouraged States to continue sharing innovations and best practices to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem collectively.

The Shivir concluded with a post-event discussion on the System Integrator Model, organised in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra's IT Department and ABDM-enabled HMIS stakeholders. The session highlighted pathways for scalable, standardised digital health integration across the country.

The deliberations reaffirmed the Government's commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery through technology, data-driven governance, and cooperative federalism, ensuring accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare for all citizens. (ANI)