The National Green Tribunal has taken serious note of illegal stone quarrying near Tata Cancer Hospital in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It has issued notices to state agencies and called for urgent action to protect patients and environment.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu notice of media reports about illegal stone quarrying happening behind the Tata Cancer Hospital (ACTREC) in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. This activity has raised major concerns for both environmental safety and patient health. The case was taken up by the NGT's principal bench in Delhi. The bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members Dr. A. Senthil Vel and Dr. Afroz Ahmad, transferred the matter to the western zonal bench in Pune. The next hearing is scheduled for September 17.

No permission for quarry, says RTI

The case began after Mumbai-based NGO NatConnect Foundation received a reply to an RTI request from Raigad district authorities. It revealed that no permission had been granted for the quarry’s operations. The NGT directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Raigad Collector, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and State Directorate of Geology and Mining to submit response affidavits one week before the hearing.

Blasting during monsoon causes fear

Despite the ongoing monsoon, blasting and stone crushing continue in broad daylight. Experts warned this could loosen the soil and increase the risk of landslides. The activities also threaten the nearby Kharghar-Turbhe tunnel project. Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director of ACTREC, has written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister. He highlighted damage to the hospital’s buildings, including cracks in beams and slabs, caused by the blasting. He also mentioned severe dust pollution, which is dangerous for patients with low immunity. Dust from the quarry enters the hospital's sterile treatment zones, affecting patients undergoing bone marrow transplants and proton therapy. Some cleanrooms now face fungal growth due to rainwater leaks.

Equipment and eco-sensitive areas also affected

The dust and vibrations are also affecting expensive medical equipment, some of which require completely clean environments. Dr. Chaturvedi also warned about threats to the nearby eco-tourism site Pandavkada Waterfalls. NatConnect Foundation Director B. N. Kumar thanked the NGT for taking up the issue and hoped those responsible would be held accountable. Jyoti Nadkarni from the Kharghar Hill and Wetlands Forum expressed shock at how the illegal quarrying had continued for months despite being reported. Trucks carrying stones from the site were seen regularly.

NGT asks for accountability

The NGT observed that the quarrying raised 'substantial issues' under environmental law. The tribunal said this matter involves serious violations of eco-sensitive regulations and must be addressed before more harm is done.