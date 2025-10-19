The upcoming week's headlines will be dominated by PM Modi’s Bihar rallies, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's tribute on Police Commemoration Day, and renewed global focus on US-Russia relations as Trump and Putin plan another in-person meeting soon.

The upcoming week will see PM Modi kick off the BJP’s Bihar election campaign with rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai, while Rajnath Singh will honour police martyrs on Police Commemoration Day. Globally, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin plan a second meeting in Budapest to discuss ending the Russia-Ukraine war, signalling renewed diplomatic engagement amid rising global tensions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi to launch Bihar campaign with mega rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off the BJP’s Bihar election campaign with two major rallies on October 24 in Samastipur and Begusarai, followed by another on October 30. The events mark the start of an intense campaign ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, scheduled for November 6 and 11. State BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal said the rallies would be part of a ten-event plan aimed at energising party workers across the state. Senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and JP Nadda will also hold several rallies. The campaign avoids Chhath Puja dates to ensure public convenience.

BJP prepares for high-stakes election test in Bihar

The upcoming rallies will test the BJP’s grassroots strength in Bihar, a key battleground state. Party strategists are confident the rallies will draw massive crowds and strengthen local-level outreach. The BJP has been working to regain lost ground and expand its base across key constituencies. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address around 25 rallies, with a similar number to be conducted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. With top national leaders joining in, the BJP hopes to build strong electoral momentum before the first phase of voting.

Rajnath Singh to honour police martyrs on Commemoration Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay tribute to India’s fallen police personnel at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi on October 21, marking Police Commemoration Day. The day honours ten brave policemen who were killed by Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Hot Springs in 1959. Since then, the day has been observed annually to recognise the sacrifices of police officers in maintaining national security. The National Police Memorial, inaugurated by PM Modi in 2018, stands as a reminder of their dedication and courage. Senior officials from the Home and Defence Ministries will attend the solemn ceremony.

Trump and Putin to meet soon in bid to end Ukraine war

In a major global development, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are preparing for a second face-to-face meeting, possibly in Budapest, Hungary, within the next two weeks. Their last meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, in August lasted over two hours. According to Trump, “high-level advisers” from both sides will meet next week to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which he called “inglorious.” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán confirmed that preparations for the summit are already underway. The world is watching closely as both leaders attempt to restart stalled peace efforts.