Newly built Amrita Hospital receives over 900 patients in OPD per day: Report

The hospital, with a 2,600-bed capacity, is spread across 130-acres of land, and is claimed to be Asia's largest private hospital. In north India, it will serve not only the people of Faridabad and Haryana, but also the entire population of Delhi-NCR and the adjoining states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan, as well as other states in North and North-East India

Amrita Hospital in Faridabad that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August this year, is attending more than 900 patients in OPD per day while emergency room and ICUs are running full, said Dr Sanjeev Singh, medical director at the hospital.

According to reports, Singh said that the administration wanted to start slow in its operations but since its launch the hospital is witnessing a jump of patients in all clinical care departments such as neurology, cardiology, oncology, nephrology, etc

“It is too soon to understand what kind of difference we are making among the patients, but whatever feedback we have got from the patients is – trust and affordability. Most of the patients informed us that they underwent second and third opinions for their medical condition. Right now, we have 54 medical departments and all are busy. Our clinical and nursing teams have already started auditing our work, i.e., medication offered to patients in ICU, IDU etc. They also look into the prescription to see whether it is rational or not. If they find anything, they comment on it and they directly reach out to the consulting doctor," he said.

The hospital authorities have already submitted their application before the Haryana government to start organ transplant procedures and are awaiting a go-ahead.