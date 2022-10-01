Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Newly built Amrita Hospital receives over 900 patients in OPD per day: Report

    The hospital, with a 2,600-bed capacity, is spread across 130-acres of land, and is claimed to be Asia's largest private hospital. In north India, it will serve not only the people of Faridabad and Haryana, but also the entire population of Delhi-NCR and the adjoining states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan, as well as other states in North and North-East India

    Newly built Amrita Hospital receives over 900 patients in OPD per day: Report AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 4:02 PM IST

    Amrita Hospital in Faridabad that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August this year, is attending more than 900 patients in OPD per day while emergency room and ICUs are running full, said Dr Sanjeev Singh, medical director at the hospital.

    According to reports, Singh said that the administration wanted to start slow in its operations but since its launch the hospital is witnessing a jump of patients in all clinical care departments such as neurology, cardiology, oncology, nephrology, etc

    Also read: PM Modi inaugurates Asia's biggest hospital in Faridabad: Know the merits of Amrita Hospital

    “It is too soon to understand what kind of difference we are making among the patients, but whatever feedback we have got from the patients is – trust and affordability. Most of the patients informed us that they underwent second and third opinions for their medical condition. Right now, we have 54 medical departments and all are busy. Our clinical and nursing teams have already started auditing our work, i.e., medication offered to patients in ICU, IDU etc. They also look into the prescription to see whether it is rational or not. If they find anything, they comment on it and they directly reach out to the consulting doctor," he said.

    Also read: PFI ban: 5 Kerala RSS leaders get Y category security cover; here's why

    The hospital, with a 2,600-bed capacity, is spread across 130-acres of land, and is claimed to be Asia's largest private hospital. In north India, it will serve not only the people of Faridabad and Haryana, but also the entire population of Delhi-NCR and the adjoining states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan, as well as other states in North and North-East India

    The hospital authorities have already submitted their application before the Haryana government to start organ transplant procedures and are awaiting a go-ahead.

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2022, 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mercedes CEO Martin Schwenk takes an auto after getting stuck in Pune traffic netizens react gcw

    Mercedes CEO Martin Schwenk takes an auto after getting stuck in Pune traffic; netizens react

    Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 569 draw out; winning number, prizes

    Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 569 draw out; winning number, prizes

    PFI ban: 5 Kerala RSS leaders get Y category security cover; here's why AJR

    PFI ban: 5 Kerala RSS leaders get Y category security cover; here's why

    Mallikarjun Kharge abides by 'one person, one post' formula, resigns as Rajya Sabha LoP AJR

    Mallikarjun Kharge abides by 'one person, one post' formula, resigns as Rajya Sabha LoP

    5G launch in India: PM Narendra Modi test driving a car in Europe from Delhi using 5G AJR

    5G launch in India: PM Narendra Modi test driving a car in Europe from Delhi using 5G

    Recent Stories

    Hot and sexy video Urfi Javed is at it again Wears a skit made of watches drb

    Hot and sexy video: Urfi Javed’s at it again! Wears a skit made of watches

    tennis Rafael Nadal overtakes Novak Djokovic in a ranking milestone-ayh

    Rafael Nadal overtakes Novak Djokovic in a ranking milestone

    Mercedes CEO Martin Schwenk takes an auto after getting stuck in Pune traffic netizens react gcw

    Mercedes CEO Martin Schwenk takes an auto after getting stuck in Pune traffic; netizens react

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal pictures from the cocktail night are everything sugar and spice drb

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s pictures from the cocktail night are everything sugar and spice!

    Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 569 draw out; winning number, prizes

    Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 569 draw out; winning number, prizes

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon