Crucial details have emerged in the incident of a newborn baby's body found abandoned at Kozhikode beach.

Kozhikode: Crucial details have emerged in the incident of a newborn baby's body found abandoned at Kozhikode beach. The preliminary postmortem report reveals that the baby had died before birth. The postmortem procedures took place at Kozhikode Beach Hospital. The body of a newborn baby girl was found near the open stage at Kozhikode North Beach around 6 am on Wednesday. People out for a morning walk first noticed the body lying face down in the sand. Initially mistaken for a doll or a toy, a closer inspection by security guards and locals revealed it was the body of a newborn with the umbilical cord still attached. The police were immediately informed.

Police Intensify Investigation

Vellayil police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation. The police confirmed that the body was left by someone and not washed ashore, as it was found in an area where the waves don't reach. Police night patrolling was active on the beach until 3:30 am. Investigators suspect the body was abandoned after this time. Given the postmortem findings that the baby died before birth, police believe the body was secretly disposed of after delivery. The investigation has been intensified, focusing on CCTV footage from the beach area, nearby roads, and hospital records to identify the mother and those who abandoned the body.