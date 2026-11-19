On World COPD Day, experts warn of rising COPD risks in India, urging earlier diagnosis, better access to spirometry, and a science-led, pragmatic approach to smoking cessation and disease management to improve long-term patient outcomes.

World COPD Day Experts Call for Science Led Approach to Tackle Risks

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): On the occasion of World COPD Day, experts highlighted that the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) remains a serious concern in the country. With a growing number of people struggling to quit smoking, they called for a pragmatic, science-led approach combining sustained quitting support, early diagnosis, and a closer examination of emerging research.

Cigarette smoking remains a major contributor to respiratory disease, with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), USA, attributing up to 8 in 10 COPD-related deaths in the country to smoking. Echoing this association, a February 2026 meta-analysis of 23 studies involving 27,319 Indian adults found COPD prevalence to be 37% among smokers in the included studies. COPD, which includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema, progressively obstructs airflow and can cause persistent breathlessness, cough, sputum production and reduced exercise tolerance. The disease often remains undiagnosed until lung function has significantly deteriorated, making timely recognition and access to spirometry critical.

Dr Pawan Gupta, Director at the Centre for Chest & Respiratory Diseases, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, highlighted early symptoms of COPD, emphasising that early evaluation, spirometry and appropriate treatment can help improve the management of the disease. “COPD is often detected late, when patients have already experienced a substantial decline in lung function. Persistent cough, sputum production or breathlessness should not be dismissed as routine consequences of ageing or smoking. Early evaluation, spirometry and appropriate treatment can help improve disease management. At the same time, helping people quit smoking must remain a central part of respiratory care,” said Dr Gupta.

Experts point out that nicotine dependence can make quitting difficult, with many smokers experiencing repeated unsuccessful attempts before achieving sustained abstinence. They emphasise the importance of accessible counselling, behavioural support and evidence-based cessation treatment, alongside a more nuanced discussion of the risks associated with combustible smoking.

Dr. Chandramani Panjabi, Head of the Department of Pulmonology at Janakpuri's Mata Chanan Devi Hospital also highlighted that countries such as Japan, the USA, and the UK have adopted different regulatory approaches to evaluating and making science- and technology-based alternatives available to adult smokers. Dr Panjabi noted that these experiences offer important lessons for India as it examines the evolving global scientific evidence, adding that while quitting smoking completely remains the best outcome, it should also be considered how appropriately regulated, evidence-based alternatives could help adults who are unable to quit move away from combustible cigarettes.

“As a country advancing rapidly in science and healthcare, we must approach this challenge more pragmatically. Countries such as Japan, the USA and the UK have adopted different regulatory approaches to evaluating and making science- and technology-based alternatives available to adult smokers. These experiences offer important lessons for India as we examine the evolving global scientific evidence. While quitting smoking completely remains the best outcome, we should also consider how appropriately regulated, evidence-based alternatives could help adults who are unable to quit move away from combustible cigarettes, reduce their exposure to harmful substances and protect their long-term health. Our response must move beyond awareness to sustained quitting support, scientific evaluation and a more comprehensive approach to addressing the smoking challenge,” said Dr Panjabi.

However, experts also caution that COPD is not caused by smoking alone. According to Medical experts, exposure to household air pollution, occupational dust and fumes, and other environmental pollutants can contribute to the disease burden. But inhalation of smoke generated by burning cigarettes exposes the lungs to a complex mixture of toxic substances and remains a major preventable risk factor. Hence, experts stress that addressing the disease requires more than awareness campaigns. Strengthening early diagnosis, improving access to respiratory care, supporting smokers through sustained cessation interventions and examining emerging evidence through rigorous scientific evaluation will be essential to reducing the burden of COPD in India. (ANI)