Two elderly sisters in Kozhikode were evicted from their ancestral home following a court-ordered seizure over a Rs 5 lakh loan taken by their late brother. Unaware of the debt, the sisters are now seeking legal recourse to reclaim their house.

Kozhikode Sisters Evicted From Home Over Late Brother's Old Loan

Kozhikode (Keralam) [India], November 17 (ANI): Two elderly sisters in Kozhikode have been left distressed after officials took possession of their house over a loan taken by their late brother. Prema and Amritavalli, natives of Kuttikkattur in Kozhikode, were evicted from their home following court-ordered seizure proceedings. Their brother, late Rajagopal Nair, had reportedly borrowed Rs 5 lakh from a private individual, Farooq. The sisters claim they were unaware of the loan and came to know about it only when officials arrived at their house to carry out the seizure proceedings. Forced to leave their home, the two sisters are now struggling to figure out what to do next. Officials reached their house around 12.30 pm on Monday to execute the seizure order. The sisters initially refused to vacate the house, insisting that they would not leave under any circumstances. However, officials informed them that they were bound to implement the court order. The house was subsequently taken over despite their objections. The sisters, however, said that the police personnel behaved well towards them. The sisters said they were still unaware of why their brother had borrowed Rs 5 lakh and whether the money was intended for his personal needs or borrowed on behalf of someone else. They said they learnt about the loan only when the officials arrived to take possession of the property. They also said delays in obtaining the relevant court documents had prevented them from understanding the details of the case. The sisters, who say the house was given to them by their mother, are deeply distressed over the possibility of losing their only home. They said they see little purpose in living if they are deprived of the house. Local residents have also expressed concern over the plight of the elderly sisters, who have no one else to depend on. Prema and Amritavalli have appealed to the government to intervene and ensure that no one else has to undergo a similar ordeal. The sisters said they have decided to approach the Supreme Court seeking justice. They remain determined to pursue legal remedies and are unwilling to give up their fight to retain their home. (ANI)