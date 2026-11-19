AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bharadwaj welcomed Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's acknowledgment of reduced stubble burning in Punjab, while slamming BJP and Congress for politically targeting farmers.

Kejriwal Criticizes BJP and Congress Over Punjab Farmers Stubble Issue

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticised the BJP and Congress over their remarks against Punjab’s farmers, following Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's acknowledgement of a decline in stubble burning incidents in the state.

According to the release, reacting to Chouhan’s statement, Kejriwal said that the Union Minister had acknowledged a significant reduction in stubble burning by Punjab’s farmers, while accusing the BJP and Congress of jointly targeting them for political gains. “The Union Minister himself is acknowledging that Punjab’s farmers have significantly reduced stubble burning. It is unfortunate that his party, in collusion with the Congress, continues to abuse Punjab’s farmers day and night as part of its dirty politics,” Kejriwal said in a statement.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj also reacted to Chouhan’s remarks, expressing concern over the Union Minister’s political career and saying he hoped Chouhan would not face action for defending Punjab’s farmers. “I am very concerned about Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his political career. I hope he is not removed from his ministerial post for defending Punjab’s farmers. These days, nobody in the Modi government has the courage to speak as much truth as Shivraj Singh Chouhan has spoken in support of Punjab’s farmers,” Bharadwaj said. He also said that while BJP ministers in Delhi regularly blamed Punjab’s stubble burning and farmers for pollution in the national capital, Chouhan had cited scientific data to state that blaming Punjab’s farmers for Delhi’s pollution was not right.

“While BJP ministers in Delhi wake up every morning and level allegations against Punjab’s stubble and its farmers, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has cited scientific data to make it clear that blaming Punjab’s farmers for Delhi’s pollution is not right,” he pointed out. Bharadwaj further claimed that incidents of stubble burning in Punjab had declined by 90 per cent since the AAP government came to power in the state. “What Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said is absolutely true. Since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in Punjab, incidents of stubble burning have declined by 90 per cent," he said. He said Punjab’s farmers had worked hard, incurred losses and invested in machinery to manage and recycle stubble on a large scale. “If we do not appreciate the farmers for their efforts, why would they continue working so hard? I thank Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for appreciating the hard work of Punjab’s farmers, but I am deeply concerned about him,” Bharadwaj said.

The AAP leaders’ remarks came in response to Chouhan’s statement acknowledging the decline in stubble burning incidents in Punjab. The issue of stubble burning has remained a key point of discussion amid concerns over deteriorating air quality in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR), particularly during the winter months. (ANI)