Delhi secured a record Rs 2,711 crore for railway development. Current projects worth Rs 8,976 crore include station modernization under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and new Vande Bharat train services to improve connectivity.

Delhi Receives Record Rs 2711 Crore for Railway Infrastructure Upgrades

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Delhi has received a record allocation of Rs 2,711 crore for railway development in the financial year 2026-27, while projects worth approximately Rs 8,976 crore are currently underway to modernise railway stations, expand infrastructure and improve passenger amenities across the national capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the allocation, saying the support would help strengthen Delhi's railway infrastructure and improve facilities for millions of passengers. The CM said the Centre and the Delhi government were working together to modernise the capital's infrastructure in line with the vision of a developed India.

Highlighting the recently launched New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper train, Gupta said the service would make journeys more convenient for passengers while giving a boost to tourism, business and religious travel. The train will connect New Delhi with Varanasi via Prayagraj, Kanpur, Aligarh and Ghaziabad. It is equipped with automatic doors, the Kavach safety system and comfortable berths. According to the Railway Ministry, projects worth approximately Rs 8,976 crore are currently being undertaken in Delhi. These include track expansion, station redevelopment, improved security arrangements and enhanced passenger facilities.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 13 railway stations in the capital are being redeveloped. These are New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi Cantt, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Delhi Shahdara, Narela, Safdarjung, Bijwasan, Sabzi Mandi, Tilak Bridge and Adarsh Nagar Delhi. The redevelopment programme includes modern station buildings, improved entry and exit points, waiting rooms, toilets, drinking water facilities, platform shelters, foot overbridges, lifts and escalators. Better parking facilities, passenger information systems and infrastructure for persons with disabilities are also part of the project.

At New Delhi Railway Station, construction of a holding area on the Ajmeri Gate side has been completed. Meanwhile, work on the foundation for a double basement and an elevated road has commenced. At Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, redevelopment of the second entry point on the Sarai Kale Khan side is underway. The work includes construction of new stairs, escalators, lifts, a ticket booking office and toilets, along with the expansion of the foot overbridge. Similarly, at Delhi Cantt Railway Station, work is progressing on a new station building, arrival and departure concourses, an elevated road and improvements to platforms.

Gupta also highlighted the progress of redevelopment work at Safdarjung and Bijwasan railway stations. She said construction of the station building and the signal and telecommunications building at Safdarjung Railway Station had been completed. At Bijwasan, structural work on the station building has been completed, while platform shelters, a subway and other passenger facilities are being developed. Work on new station buildings, platforms, modern toilets, parking facilities, lifts and facilities for persons with disabilities is also progressing at Narela, Sabzi Mandi and Tilak Bridge railway stations. The Chief Minister said the ongoing infrastructure projects and introduction of new train services would improve connectivity, make railway journeys more comfortable and strengthen Delhi's position as a major transport hub.