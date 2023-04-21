Newborn baby sold in Thiruvananthapuram for Rs 3 lakh; Probe ordered

The infant was retrieved soon after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) received information through the child helpline.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a strange incident, a newborn infant was sold to a woman for Rs 3 lakh at a private hospital in Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram. State Health Minister Veena George has ordered a probe into the incident.

The infant was retrieved soon after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) received information through the child helpline. The incident came to light after local Child Line investigators followed up on a tip about a baby being sold.

According to the Kerala police, the baby was born on April 7 and sold to a Karamana native for Rs 3 lakhs. The person who bought the baby is reportedly under police custody. A case will be filed against the seller and the buyer of the baby under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The Minister directed the Director of the Health Department to investigate and submit a report in this regard. The Director of the Women and Child Development Department was also instructed to provide adequate protection for the baby.

The incident came to the notice of the people when the baby's cry was heard from the house of a woman in Karamana. The Special Branch received a report from neighbours who heard noises coming from the childless home a week ago. When questioned by authorities, the woman admitted that she had paid Rs 3 lakh to purchase the child. With this, the baby's care was moved from the CWC to the Thycaud Child Welfare Committee.