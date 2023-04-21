Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Newborn baby sold in Thiruvananthapuram for Rs 3 lakh; Probe ordered

    The infant was retrieved soon after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) received information through the child helpline. 

    Newborn baby sold in Thiruvananthapuram for Rs 3 lakh; Probe ordered anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 6:16 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a strange incident, a newborn infant was sold to a woman for Rs 3 lakh at a private hospital in Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram. State Health Minister Veena George has ordered a probe into the incident.

    Also read: Sudan violence: PM Modi directs officials to prepare contingency evacuation plan, closely monitor situation

    The infant was retrieved soon after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) received information through the child helpline. The incident came to light after local Child Line investigators followed up on a tip about a baby being sold.

    According to the Kerala police, the baby was born on April 7 and sold to a Karamana native for Rs 3 lakhs. The person who bought the baby is reportedly under police custody. A case will be filed against the seller and the buyer of the baby under the Juvenile Justice Act.

    The Minister directed the Director of the Health Department to investigate and submit a report in this regard. The Director of the Women and Child Development Department was also instructed to provide adequate protection for the baby. 

    The incident came to the notice of the people when the baby's cry was heard from the house of a woman in Karamana. The Special Branch received a report from neighbours who heard noises coming from the childless home a week ago. When questioned by authorities, the woman admitted that she had paid Rs 3 lakh to purchase the child. With this, the baby's care was moved from the CWC to the Thycaud Child Welfare Committee.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2023, 6:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: Modi is God, says Devanahalli villager seen cleaning PM's cut out amid downpour watch snt

    Karnataka Election 2023: Modi is God, says Devanahalli villager seen cleaning PM's cut out amid downpour

    Sudan violence: PM Modi directs officials to prepare contingency evacuation plan, closely monitor situation AJR

    Sudan violence: PM Modi directs officials to prepare contingency evacuation plan, closely monitor situation

    Nagpur firm to supply UAV 'Nagastra-1' to Indian Army; know features of the precision strike drone snt

    Nagpur firm to supply UAV 'Nagastra-1' to Indian Army; know features of the precision strike drone

    Delhi Saket court firing: Victim involved in fraud, had promised shooter of 'doubling money' AJR

    Delhi Saket court firing: Victim involved in fraud, had promised shooter of 'doubling money'

    Train services rescheduled for 3 days owing to PM Modi's visit and Vande Bharat's flag off

    Train services rescheduled for 3 days owing to PM Modi's visit and Vande Bharat's flag off

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS preview: Mumbai Indians-Punjab Kings, location, venue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, MI vs PBKS: Mumbai Indians eager to get momentum going against Punjab Kings

    Karnataka Election 2023: Modi is God, says Devanahalli villager seen cleaning PM's cut out amid downpour watch snt

    Karnataka Election 2023: Modi is God, says Devanahalli villager seen cleaning PM's cut out amid downpour

    IPL 2023, LSG vs GT preview: Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants, location, venue, date, time, where to watch live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, LSG vs GT: Titans seek turnaround, Super Giants aims top spot

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts luscious body in BOLD black and white aztec print bikini vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts luscious body in BOLD black and white aztec print bikini

    Sudan violence: PM Modi directs officials to prepare contingency evacuation plan, closely monitor situation AJR

    Sudan violence: PM Modi directs officials to prepare contingency evacuation plan, closely monitor situation

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon