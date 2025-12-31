Ahead of New Year 2026, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa announced heightened security on CM Bhajan Lal Sharma's orders, with checkpoints to curb drunk driving. Jaisalmer also sees special arrangements for a massive tourist influx.

State-Wide Security Measures

With the approaching new year 2026, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa ensured that the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has issued directives regarding traffic arrangements, and all necessary security measures have been implemented for the eve of the new year.

Speaking to ANI, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said checkpoints have been established, vehicles will be inspected, and action will be taken against those found driving under the influence of alcohol. He said, "I want to extend New Year wishes to everyone. The Chief Minister has issued directives on traffic arrangements, and the traffic police and transport department have deployed teams across the city to ensure no untoward incidents occur. All necessary security measures have been implemented. Checkpoints have been established, vehicles will be inspected, and action will be taken against those driving under the influence of alcohol."

Special Arrangements for Jaisalmer Tourists

Tourists were seen flocking to Jaisalmer to celebrate the New Year amid the city's dunes. A large number of devotees also attended the "Khatu Shyam Temple" on the occasion of the New Year.

With a large turnout of tourists in Jaisalmer, SP Abhishek Shivhare, speaking to ANI, assured that special security arrangements have been made as more tourists arrive and that ample parking space has been provided. He said there will be additional deployment from their side for crowd management and that the police will guide people to ensure continuous movement.

According to the SP, traffic has also been opened at stadiums. Parking arrangements are available for larger vehicles. For traffic, we have even opened stadiums. We have made parking arrangements for even larger cars.

Speaking with ANI, SP Abhishek Shivhare said, "Special security arrangements have been made at the dunes as more tourists are arriving. Ample parking is available for visitors in these areas... My appeal to the tourists is to come and enjoy the city, but please follow the rules and regulations, especially traffic rules, and do not drink and drive..." He added, "For the new year, there will be an extra deployment from our side, where there will be a presence of crowd, police will also be present there, we will guide the people for crowd management and continuous movement. For traffic, we have even opened stadiums. We have made parking arrangements even for bigger cars." (ANI)