    New Subhadra Yojana in Odisha to provide Rs 10,000 per year to eligible women; all you need to know

    The Subhadra Yojana will be available to women aged between 21 and 60 years, with eligibility based on their age as of July 1, 2024. To qualify, women must be at least 21 years old by this date and not exceed 60 years of age. Women younger than 21 or older than 60 will not be eligible for this scheme.

    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 11:34 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    In a significant move towards women's empowerment, the Odisha government has announced the launch of the Subhadra Yojana, a new financial assistance program designed to benefit women across the state. Under this scheme, eligible women will receive Rs 10,000 per year for the next five years, aimed at providing financial support and enhancing economic independence.

    The Subhadra Yojana is modeled after the Ladli Bahna Yojana introduced by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. While Madhya Pradesh's scheme provides Rs 1,250 per month, the Odisha scheme offers a total of Rs 10,000 per year, distributed in two installments of Rs 5,000 each. The first installment will be disbursed on International Women's Day, March 8, and the second on Raksha Bandhan. Over the course of five years, each beneficiary will receive a total of Rs 50,000.

    To avail of the Subhadra Yojana benefits, women must have an updated Aadhaar card, which will be used to verify their name and date of birth. The financial assistance will be transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Aadhaar Payment Bridge System. Additionally, beneficiaries will be provided with a debit card associated with the scheme.

    Women currently receiving Rs 1,500 or more per month, or Rs 18,000 or more annually from other schemes, will be excluded from this program.

    Forms for the Subhadra Yojana can be obtained free of charge at Anganwadi centers, Jan Seva Kendras, and other offices affiliated with the Women and Child Development Department.

